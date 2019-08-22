Politics live: Congress trying to convert corruption into revolution, says Naqvi

New Delhi

Naqvi hits out at Congress for supporting Chidambaram

Hitting out at the Congress for strongly backing P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the opposition party and its leadership is trying to “convert corruption into a revolution“.

“The Congress is working with a negative mindset. They have converted corruption into a revolution. This is for the first time that corruption is becoming a revolution. Till now, revolution was against corruption, now revolution is being carried out in favour of corruption,” Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told PTI.

“Law enforcement agencies will do their work and courts will do their own work. But, the Congress party and its leadership is trying to convert corruption into a revolution,” he said.

J&K arrests: Opposition parties protest

12.30 pm: Opposition leaders at the protest demonstration demanding the release of arrested J&K political leaders , at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav, RJD’s Manoj Jha and TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi were among those who attended the protest.

The leaders raised slogans demanding the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, resumption of telecom services in the Valley and the immediate release of all political leaders who have been detained.

The National Conference, whose leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are among those detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, was present too.

It's a political vendetta, says Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, Congress Lok Sabha member and son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, on Thursday said the action against his father was to silence him and denied ever meeting INX Media founders Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea.

“This is political vendetta to silence my father. My father has been the most vocal critic of this government,” Mr. Karti Chidambaram told reporters at the Delhi airport after arriving to meet his parents.

Mr. Karti Chidambaram also categorically denied meeting the Mukherjeas or influencing the decisions of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).

“I have never met these two people or have anything to do with the FIPB,” he said.

Govt using CBI, ED as “personal revenge-seeking departments": Congress

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP government over the arrest of P Chidambaram, accusing it of using the CBI and the ED as “personal revenge-seeking departments“.

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister Chidambaram was arrested last night amid high drama by the CBI and he spent the night at a agency guest house.

“Over the last two days India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy as also the rule of law,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He further said that while many accused in the INX Media case have not been arrested, a senior politician has been arrested without any legal basis.

“Government using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments for the party in power as also those ruling country”, Mr. Surjewala charged.

“A seasoned politician was arrested on the statement of a woman charged with murder of her own daughter”, says Surjewala referring to Indrani Mukherjea

He further alleged that “false charges” were being heaped on senior political rivals to “silence” everyone in country.

