Politics live: NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

New Delhi

On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah pitches for 'One Language' for the country

On Hindi Diwas, Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for Hindi as 'One Language' of the country.

"India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world," wrote Mr. Shah on Twitter.

"Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language," he added.

Mr. Shah appealed to the citizens to increase the use of the mother tongue and Hindi, equating it to realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of one language of the country.

New Delhi

NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of top saffron party leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Shah asserting that the BJP-led alliance will come back to power in the State with three-fourths majority.

Udayanraje Bhosale

Bhosale, who draws his political influence due to his descendance from Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s family, said he agreed with the policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for Maharashtra as a BJP leader.

The Satara MP has quit his Lok Sabha membership to join the BJP.