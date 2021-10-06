Plus One admission in a quandary

1.96 lakh students left with 70,000 community, management quota seats in aided schools

The Plus One admission process in the State continues to be dogged by controversies with thousands of students unsure of securing admission even after the second allotment. As many as 655 merit seats remain after the publication of the second allotment list on Wednesday.

There were 4,65,219 applicants in all for Plus One courses, and of them, 2,69,533 received allotment. There were 2,70,188 seats in all. This has left nearly 1.96 lakh students dependent on the nearly 70,000 community and management quota seats in aided schools, plus the 55,157 seats in unaided schools.

Even factoring in the management and community quota seats, all applicants will still not be able to get Plus One admission.

Fee in unaided schools

Government and aided school students seldom prefer to take admission to unaided schools owing to factors such as fee. Last year, of the 50,057 seats in the unaided sector, 22,798 remained vacant. These seats also comprised the chunk of the 32,617 left vacant across the government, aided, and unaided sectors last year.

The government had sanctioned a marginal seat increase of 20% in seven districts, mostly in the Malabar region. However, districts such as Thrissur did not receive any marginal increase. The government has also refused to sanction additional batches in districts experiencing seat shortage citing financial burden.

Supplementary allotment

Now, only supplementary allotment remains for the seats remaining vacant after the second allotment and those where students will not take admission owing to various reasons.

Besides the students who have not got into schools or courses of their choice, a large number of students have not received admission after the first two allotments despite getting A+ grade in all subjects in the SSLC examinations. This is owing to the large number of students who secured full A+ grade this year – 1,21,318, nearly three times the number last year.

The bonus points awarded to students have complicated matters further. A student will full A+ may not secure admission to the school of their choice, but another student with more bonus points but fewer A+ has better chances of doing so.

Even as students who have not received allotment despite full A+ are left desperate, those who apply for supplementary allotments may end up getting admission to vacant seats in schools of their choice.