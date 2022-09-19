Nitish stands no chance in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, in New Delhi, on September 6, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid indications by the Bihar-based Janata Dal (United) that its leader Nitish Kumar may contest from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 polls, the ruling BJP has said the Bihar Chief Minister stands no chance in the State.

Talking to media persons in Unnao, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar was able to win two seats. His seat share increased on the face of Narendra Modi. Without the BJP, he cannot even win in Bihar, forget about Uttar Pradesh. In fact, he would not open his account here”. Interestingly, Mr. Maurya had won the Phulpur parliamentary seat in 2014 and has quit the seat after becoming Deputy Chief Minister in 2017. The prestigious seat has been represented by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

Opinion | Nitish Kumar’s swan song or an exercise in rebranding?

Huge banner

The speculation of Mr. Kumar’s candidature from Uttar Pradesh comes at a time when a huge banner at the Samajwadi Party (SP) State headquarters in Lucknow reading “UP+Bihar= Gayi Modi Sarkar” with photos of Mr. Kumar and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav made headlines. The Bihar Chief Minister has also met Mr. Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh in Delhi amid attempts to forge a national alternative against the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

A banner put up by a Samajwadi Party leader outside it’s head office in support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of 2024 polls, in Lucknow, on September 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

On Friday, JD(U)’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has said JD(U) supporters in Uttar Pradesh are urging Mr. Kumar to contest from the State. “The decision will be made at the appropriate time. Party members are urging him to run in the elections from Phulpur and even from Mirzapur and Ambedkar Nagar”.

The Kurmi community is among the largest OBC groups in Uttar Pradesh as per the 1931 census and has sizeable presence across 15 parliamentary segments in the eastern and central region of the State. The BJP’s ally and Union Minister Anupriya Patel is also from the same community of Mr. Kumar. When the BJP was working on its strategy for Uttar Pradesh in 2014, it brought Ms. Patel, a leader of Kurmi-centric party to attract the community’s voters who once used to vote for the SP in large numbers during the Mandal movement of the 1990s.

Also Read Opposition unity key to national interest, says Nitish Kumar

‘Interesting move’

Analysts believe that if Mr. Kumar, who is a tall OBC leader in the Hindi heartland, decides to contest from Uttar Pradesh, it will have an impact in the State as the Kurmi community may shift its loyalties. “The indication of Nitish Kumar contesting the 2024 polls from Phulpur or Mirzapur is an interesting move. If the SP decides to support Nitish and makes him a common opposition candidate in the seat, it will benefit the SP as a section of the Kurmi community, which is voting in large numbers to the BJP since 2014, may break away to the opposition. I will call it a move to unite the whole OBC community in favour of old Mandal parties,” said Manindra Nath Thakur, a social scientist who teaches in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The SP said that at an appropriate time things would be decided. “If the JD(U) decides to field Nitish from Uttar Pradesh it will be a big thing, but what will happen in 2024 the central leadership can only decide. It is premature to say anything as of now,” said Ameeque Jamei, SP’s national spokesperson.