News of attacks on temples in Australia hurts us: PM Modi

March 10, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Reports of vandalism targeting temples in Australia hurts India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Welcoming PM Albanese to India, PM Modi said India and Australia have been close partners covering areas like security and education but the recent incidents against Hindu temples have “disturbed” India. PM Albanese did not address the concerns mentioned by PM Modi but said, that Delhi-Canberra ties are “multifaceted” and informed that the two sides agreed on completing a Comprehensive Economic Agreement “as soon as possible”.

“Indian immigrants are the second largest expat community in Australia. They are making significant contribution to the Australian society and economy. It’s a matter of regret that for the last few weeks we have been getting regular news of attacks against temples. It’s natural that such news worries everyone in India, and hurts our sentiments,” said PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

“I have placed these emotions and sentiments before Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him,” said PM Modi informing that the two sides will be in contact over the matter.

PM Modi highlighted the growing people to people relation describing it as a “significant” part of India-Australia relation.

PM Modi described India-Australia relation as important for dealing with global challenges and global welfare. PM Modi thanked PM Albanese for inviting him to the Quad Leaders’ summit that will be held in Australia in May.

“We have signed an agreement on education that will help our students. We are moving ahead on the mobility agreement. After that I will be happy to welcome PM Albanese to India in September for the G20 summit,” remarked PM Modi.

PM Albanese did not touch upon the reports of vandalism that spiked since early this year and dedicated the major part of his remarks to trade and commerce between the two sides. “PM Modi and I discussed the strength of our economic relationship, demonstrated by the coming into force of the landmark India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement last year. This has eliminated tariffs on more than 85 per cent Australian goods exported to India ,” said PM Albanese informing that the two sides discussed “increasingly uncertain global security environment” and work towards a stable and open Indo-Pacific region.