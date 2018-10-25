Japan, China try to repair ties, Indian Mobile Congress, and other news in pictures

5:00 p.m.

Japan, China try to repair ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Mr. Abe arrived in Beijing on Thursday as both countries try to repair ties that have been riven by disputes over territory, military expansion in the Pacific and World War II history.

3:30 p.m.

YSRCP supporters stage protest

Supports of YSRCP protest at Citi Nero Centre in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured, when a restaurant waiter, allegedly stabbed him with a knife at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Reddy sustained injuries in his arm after the attack. Soon, supporters of YSRCP gathered at the Visakhapatnam airport and protested against the attack.

2:30 pm

By 2020, India will be fully 4G: Mukesh Ambani

(From left to right) Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Bharti Enterprises chairman and founder Sunil Bharti Mittal attend the Indian Mobile Congress 2018 at Aerocity, in New Delhi on October 24, 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI

After catapulting India to being the world’s largest mobile data consuming nation, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Thursday said Jio’s fibre-based broadband offering can place the country among the top three nations in fixed broadband from a low rank of 135 currently.

1.30 pm

Nageswara Rao visits MHA

Interim director of the CBI M. Nageswara Rao coming out of Home Minister's office, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Interim director of the CBI, M. Nageswara Rao on Thursday, met officials at the Home Ministry in New Delhi. As a fallout of the infighting between CBI Director Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order late on Tuesday asking Joint Director Mr. Rao to take over from Mr. Verma.

12:00 pm

North Korean general says country seeking ‘stable peace’

North Korean Vice Minister of the People's Armed Forces, Col. General Kim Hyong Ryong (centre) gestures as he chats with South Korean delegations during a tea break for the Xiangshan Forum, a gathering of the region's security officials, in Beijing on October 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

A top North Korean general said on Thursday that his country seeks a “stable peace” and wants to turn the Korean Peninsula into “the cradle of peace and prosperity,” furthering a departure from the bellicose language of the past.

Vice Minister of the People’s Armed Forces, Col Gen Kim Hyong Ryong, told a defence forum in Beijing that Pyongyang wanted to “contribute to the security of Asia and the globe”.

“It is our unwavering stand to lead the current state of tension ... into stable peace and turn the Korean Peninsula that was once the hottest spot in the globe into the cradle of peace and prosperity,” Mr. Kim told participants at the opening session of the Xiangshan Forum hosted by China.

10.00 a.m.

Rain expected in parts of TN

Rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours, according to an Indian Meteorological Department bulletin.

9.00 a.m.

This game from the stands

Barcelona's Lionel Messi watches Champions League from the stand with his son | Photo Credit: Reuters

Injured Barcelona forward Lionel Messi cheered from the stands at Camp Nou, his right arm in a sling, as his team went on to win 2-0 against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.