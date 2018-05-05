Early voting in Malaysia, Karl Marx’s hometown celebrates his bicentenary, and other news in pictures

6 p.m.

A Malaysian official said on May 5 the ruling party has sacked two powerful former Ministers after they openly supported the opposition in the run-up to next week’s national election. While the 14th general election of the country is set for May 9, early voting for police and military officials was held on May 5.

Former Trade Minister Rafidah Aziz and ex-Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin have been dropped from the United Malays National Organisation after they attended an opposition rally on May 4, said the party’s secretary-general, Federal Territories Minister Adnan Mansor. UMNO is the linchpin of the ruling coalition. Mr. Adnan said former Information Minister Rais Yatim is also being investigated over criticism he posted on social media.

“According to party constitution, when they sit together with the opposition and tarnish the party, they lose their right as members,” Mr. Adnan told The Associated Press.

Analysts say the three veteran politicians’ support of the Opposition added weight to former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to unseat the country’s long-ruling coalition in the May 9 polls. Mr. Mahathir, Asia’s longest-serving premier when he retired in 2003 after 22 years, made a political comeback amid anger over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund. Once an ally, Mr. Mahathir now heads a four-party opposition alliance seeking to oust Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Mr. Najib set up the 1MDB fund when he took power in 2009 and it accumulated billions in debt and is now being investigated in the U.S. and other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money-laundering. Najib denies any wrongdoing.

An analysts said criticism by the former Ministers against the government could win over some voters who were unhappy with the government but not convinced about voting for Opposition. Still, analysts said, it would be a tall task for Mr. Mahathir’s Opposition to win.

5 p.m.

Marx's birthplace celebrates his 200th birthday

A bronze statue of German philosopher Karl Marx is unveiled on occasion of his 200th birthday in Trier, Germany on May 5, 2018. The statue was created by Chinese artist Wu Weishan, and is a gift of China. | Photo Credit: AP

A larger than life statue of Communist philosopher Karl Marx was unveiled on May 5 on the 200th anniversary of his birth in the western German town of Trier.

The unveiling of the 14-foot statue of Marx, donated by China, has sparked criticism by some who blame Marx for crimes committed by social revolutionaries in Russia, China and elsewhere in the name of Communism. The city has invited about 200 guests for the anniversary celebrations.

Marx laid the philosophical foundations for Communism, an ideology that aims for shared ownership of the means of production and the absence of social classes.

The revolutionary thinker was born in Trier on May 5, 1818 and lived there until he was 17 years old. He died in London in 1883.

4 p.m.



Fresh new vegetables

Udhagamandalam is conducting its annual vegetable show featuring newly harvested vegetables.

Vegetable carvings on display at the 10th vegetable show at Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

2 p.m.

Summer woes

Residents of the pilgrim town Bhadrachalam, face acute shortage of drinking water as the river Godavari has gone dry. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, faces water shortage as the river Godavari has gone dry. A city-based environmentalist has demanded that authorities should release water into the Godavari from Gangapur Dam near here in two phases every year to prevent the river from drying up or become stagnated.

1 p.m.

Encounter in Srinagar

CRPF personnel rush towards encounter site in Chatabal area of Srinagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

One CRPF jawan has been injured in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

11 a.m.

Anti-Sterlite struggle

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan participates in the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) knowingly allowed Sterlite Industries to operate its copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi with chimney stacks far shorter than what was legally required, resulting in air pollution, activists hailing from the state allege.

Anti-Sterlite Struggle Committee members state that the residents who had been exposed to the polluted air were complaining of respiratory problems, and that cases of cancer had also been found.

10 a.m.

North Korea winds the clock forward as ties thaw

An unidentified uniformed man adjusts his wristwatch in front of a clock of the Pyongyang Station in Pyongyang early on May 5, 2018. North Korea readjusted its time zone to match South Korea’s on May 5, 2018 and described the change as an early step toward making the longtime rivals “become one” following a landmark summit. The portraits seen in the background are the late leaders, Kim Il-sung, left, and Kim Jong-il. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea readjusted its time zone to match South Korea’s on May 5 and described the change as an early step toward making the longtime rivals “become one” following a landmark summit. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to sync his country’s time zone with the South’s during his April 27 talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. A dispatch from the North’s Korean Central News Agency says that promise was fulfilled on May 5 by a decree of the nation’s Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

9.30 a.m.

Macron arrives in New Caledonia ahead of independence referendum

French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a welcome ceremony in Ouvéa island in New Caledonia on May 5, 2018. Emmanuel Macron is in New Caledonia, for the second leg of the president's trip to the Pacific, six months before the referendum on the independence of the island.