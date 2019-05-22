Tight security at counting centres, Taiwan Navy drill, and other news in pictures

2.15 pm

Tight security at counting centres

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, a top election officials have said.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in which over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats, will begin at 8.00 am Thursday and results are expected only by late evening due to tallying of voter verified paper audit trail slips with EVM count for the first time.

67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the 7-phase elections. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections.

This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

The exercise will take place in five polling stations per assembly segment which effectively means that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20600 such stations.

1 pm

Taiwan Navy holds drill

Deck crew of the Taiwanese Navy aim a gun on a KIDD-class destroyer during a naval exercise off Hualien County, eastern Taiwan on May 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan’s Navy has held a major live-firing exercise off the island’s east.

The May 22 drills are part of the annual Han Kuang exercises that simulate an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

In addition to firing of cannons and missiles by navy craft and the release of depth charges, fighter jets launched missiles and anti-submarine warfare aircraft released buoys.

Along with its vast array of ballistic missiles, submarines are considered among China’s most potent weapons against Taiwan, which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949.

12 pm

Cambodia's royal oxen predict plentiful rice harvest

Cambodia's royal oxen predicted a plentiful harvest of rice, the country's biggest crop, at an ancient ploughing ceremony on Wednesday.

King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the televised annual ritual in which two oxen are given offerings after ploughing a field, marking the start of the rice-growing season in the Southeast Asian country.

Dressed in ornate robes and colourful headdresses, the oxen ate 85% of the rice and beans on offer and 90% of the corn in decorated bowls - indicating a bountiful harvest.

Cambodia's royal oxen eat during a royal ploughing ceremony in Takeo province, Cambodia on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Palace astrologers make their predictions each year depending on the oxen's choice of crops and the amount they eat.

“I pray ... for seasonal rain and regular weather,” Korng Ken, a Brahmin priest dressed in traditional white robes, said at the ceremony in Takeo province.

He prayed that “Cambodia avoid any natural disasters that would destroy the agriculture harvests which are the lives of the people and country.”

11 am

First anniversary of anti-Sterlite protests observed in Thoothukudi

Members of the anti-Sterlite movement, observing the first anniversary of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests, which left 13 people dead last year,in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The first anniversary of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests, which left 13 people dead in 2018, was observed in Thoothukudi on May 22 with scores of locals turning up to remember the victims.

Security was beefed up in the district though there were no reports of any untoward incidents so far.

The victims were remembered by their near and dear ones at events held in different parts of the district.

On May 22, 2018, police fired on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit. Thirteen people were killed in the firing.

The incident triggered widespread outrage and criticism against the Tamil Nadu government even as the ruling AIADMK later announced a “permanent” closure of the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

Leaders of various political parties and Tamil groups have expressed solidarity with the victims and the anti-Sterilite movement.

10:00 am

Protesters clash with Indonesian police after election loss

A supporter of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto runs from smoke of tear gas fired by police officers in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: AP

Supporters of an unsuccessful presidential candidate clashed with security forces in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, burning vehicles and throwing rocks at police using tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protesters tried to force their way into the downtown offices of the election supervisory agency late Tuesday and clashes have continued since then. National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said more than 20 suspected provocateurs have been arrested.

Local media reported several deaths among protesters but there has been no official confirmation.

White-robed protesters blocked streets in one central Jakarta neighborhood and in another, rioters fought running battles with police, throwing rocks and setting fires.

During the night, vehicles and a paramilitary police dormitory were set ablaze as police using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon battled protesters who threw molotov cocktails and burning projectiles.

Indonesia’s Election Commission on Tuesday said President Joko Widodo had won a second term with 55.5% of the vote in the April 17 election.

9:00 am

ISRO launches radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

PSLV - C 46 / RISAT - 2 B launched successfully by ISRO from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikottah on May 22. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

In a pre-dawn launch on May 22, RISAT-2B, the country's newest microwave Earth observation satellite, rode to its orbit 557 km above the ground.

Data that will come from the all-weather, day and night satellite are considered to be vital for the Armed Forces as also agriculture forecasters and disaster relief agencies.

In a post-launch address from the Sriharikota launch port, K. Sivan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO), hailed the event as a textbook launch of a very important and complex satellite.

Dr. Sivan said ISRO has included two important secondary or "piggyback" trial "payloads that would revolutionise ISRO's future missions."

The mission carried a complex 3.6-metre unfurlable radial antenna.

It also tested a new low cost, light Vikram processor developed at the Semiconductor Complex Chandigarh. The processor will control future ISRO launch vehicles.

Dr. Sivan, who is the Secretary, Department of Space, also announced that the Chandrayaan-2 lander-rover mission would take place during July 9-16.

(With inputs from agencies)