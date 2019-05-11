Helicopter sunk in sea for underwater park in Lebanon, Colombo cathedral holds mass to bless Easter blast victims, and other news in pictures

6 pm

Planes, cars and military vehicles go down the sea for underwater park in Lebanon

A number of planes, cars and military vehicles are being submerged in order to build an underwater park that according to the association will help restore balance to marine life, enrich coral reefs and raise environmental awareness.

5 pm

Colombo cathedral holds holy mass to bless Easter blast victims

A holly mass was held in St. Lucia's Cathedral on May 11 to bless the victims of Easter Sunday attacks. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith addressed survivors during the mass. More than 250 people were killed when suicide bombers struck three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter. Masses at churches were cancelled for a second week last Sunday and the reopening of schools was postponed after reports warned of possible new attacks.

Catholic nuns attend a pray at St. Lucia’s Cathedral in Colombo on May 11, 2019 during a holly mass held to bless the victims of Easter Sunday attacks. | Photo Credit: AFP

4 pm

Gazans hold funeral of protester killed by Israeli forces

The funeral of Abdullah Abdelal, 24, who according to medics was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border on May 10, was held at Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11.

Israeli forces shot and killed the Palestinian on May 10 during weekly protests along the border with Israel, Gaza health officials said.

In addition to the 24-year-old male fatality, 30 other people were wounded by live gunfire during the protest, in which thousands participated, they said.

A man holding crutches reacts in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2019 during the funeral of Palestinian Abdullah Abdelal, 24, who according to medics was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops, facing around 6,000 Palestinians at the border with Gaza, opened fire when some of them approached the fortified fence.

Egyptian security mediators were visiting the region to cement ceasefire understanding between Israel and Gaza militants, led by the Islamist Hamas group. Their visit follows last weekend's flare-up in fighting, which killed 29 Palestinians, over half them civilians, and four Israeli civilians.

The protesters are demanding an end to an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza and Palestinians' rights to lands from which their families fled or were forced to flee during Israels founding in 1948.

Israel sees the protests as potential cover for cross-border attacks and a bid by Hamas to distract from its internal governance problems.

More than 200 Gazans have been killed by Israeli troops since the “Great March of Return” started on March 30, 2018, according to Gaza health officials. An Israeli soldier was also killed by a Palestinian sniper.

11.30 am

The first AH-64E Apache attack helicopter built for India was formally handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona in USA on Saturday.

The first batch of these helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.

IAF receives first AH-64E Apache attack helicopter | Photo Credit: IAF

10:30 am

Hong Kong legislators brawl over contentious extradition law

Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai scuffles with security guards at Legislative Council in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: AP

Scuffles broke out in Hong Kong's legislature on Saturday between pro-democracy lawmakers and those loyal to Beijing over an extradition law that will extend Beijing's powers over the financial hub.

One person was taken to hospital.

The former British colony is trying to enact rules that would allow people accused of a crime, including foreigners, to be extradited from the city to countries without formal extradition agreements, including mainland China.

Opponents fear the law would erode rights and legal protections in the free-wheeling financial hub - freedoms that were guaranteed when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

9:20 am

Missing moms of Mexico

A couple look at images of people who have been disappeared, during a Mother's Day march in Mexico City. | Photo Credit: AP

Mexicans with missing children led marches on Friday — when Mother's Day is celebrated here — to protest the government's failure to find their sons and daughters or bring their cases to justice.

There are more than 40,000 missing persons in Mexico, which has been hit by a wave of violent crime in recent years linked to powerful drug cartels.

Protesters marched in 16 cities -- including around 2,000 people in the capital -- to voice their outrage and anguish over the thousands of clandestine graves that have been discovered in the country, and the tens of thousands of other missing persons who have never been found.

8:50 am

Greece PM wins confidence vote

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Athens. | Photo Credit: AP

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote on Friday, weeks before European Parliament elections that will be a first test of his government's re-election chances in national polls this autumn.

The leftist premier turned a censure motion against one of his ministers into a confidence vote this week. The final vote count showed 153 lawmakers backed the government in the 300-seat house. A total of 289 deputies voted.