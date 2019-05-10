Robert Vadra's spiritual tour, Mayawati's Delhi rally, and other news in pictures

Robert Vadra's spiritual tour
Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, has said he is on a spiritual tour in Mumbai. Mr. Vadra visited the Mumbadevi temple and the Mahalaxmi temple in the Maximum City.
Though not active in politics, Mr. Vadra, a businessman, has been accused in a land grab case and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in rally vowed to put him behind the bars, if voted to power again.
Mayawati arrives at rally venue in Delhi
After keeping scores of people waiting, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati finally arrived at the venue for her rally in North East Delhi.
"We were told that Mayawati would come at 10. I completed all my household work and reached here. It's 2 pm, she still hasn't come. Kitni pareshani hoti hai (It's troublesome), says Rubina (36), resident of Ashok Nagar, at the rally.
Activists protest against clean chit to CJI
Women activists who were gathered at Mandi House to protest against the clean chit awarded to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, in a sexual harassment probe, were detained on Friday.
Justice Bobde-led panel was looking into a complaint filed by a former Supreme Court employee against Justice Gogoi alleging he sexually assaulted her. The panel had cleared the CJI of the charges.
Prayers in Chennai temple for rains
With the city staring at water crisis, the Kapaleeshwara temple has arranged special prayers and a unique music concert to seek divine intervention.
A set of musicians played carnatic ragas that is believed to bring showers, at the iconic temple in Chennai's Mylapore.
Several temples across Tamil Nadu are performing special poojas as the State fears a drought this year.
Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Academy award winning actor Anne Hathaway was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“I'm really very moved by every aspect of this,” said Hathaway, 36, who thanked “the fans who showed up and gave me their time, and people who've been in my life for decades.”
Hathaway's star faces the entrance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, an iconic Hollywood tourist destination. It's also next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in “Gone With the Wind” in 1940.
Fake German heiress sentenced to 4-12 years behind bars
Anna Sorokin, the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and even close friends as she lived out a high-society, Instagram-ready fantasy in New York, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison.
The 28-year-old, who had played with her own tabloid image during the trial by wearing stylish dresses to court, looked despondent as the verdict was announced. She pressed her hand to her face and squeezed her eyes shut, appearing to hold back tears.
Sorokin was convicted last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services and has been in custody since her October 2017 arrest.
Moments before she was sentenced, Sorokin briefly addressed the court, saying, “I apologize for the mistakes I made.”
- AP
Eden Hazard nets winning penalty as Chelsea reach Europa League final
Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty for Chelsea to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 in their Europa League semi-final shootout on Thursday and become the fourth English side to reach a European final this season.
They will meet London club Arsenal in distant Baku on May 29.