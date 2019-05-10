Robert Vadra's spiritual tour, Mayawati's Delhi rally, and other news in pictures

4 pm

Robert Vadra's spiritual tour

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, has said he is on a spiritual tour in Mumbai. Mr. Vadra visited the Mumbadevi temple and the Mahalaxmi temple in the Maximum City.

Though not active in politics, Mr. Vadra, a businessman, has been accused in a land grab case and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in rally vowed to put him behind the bars, if voted to power again.

2.30 pm

Mayawati arrives at rally venue in Delhi

After keeping scores of people waiting, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati finally arrived at the venue for her rally in North East Delhi.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati arrives at the venue for her rally in North East Delhi, on Friday, May 10, 2019 | Photo Credit: Hemani Bhandari

"We were told that Mayawati would come at 10. I completed all my household work and reached here. It's 2 pm, she still hasn't come. Kitni pareshani hoti hai (It's troublesome), says Rubina (36), resident of Ashok Nagar, at the rally.

2 pm

Activists protest against clean chit to CJI

Protesters shout slogans against clean chit given to CJI Ranjan Gogoi in an inquiry into alleged sexual harrasment, at Mandi house in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Anuj Arora

Women activists who were gathered at Mandi House to protest against the clean chit awarded to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, in a sexual harassment probe, were detained on Friday.

Justice Bobde-led panel was looking into a complaint filed by a former Supreme Court employee against Justice Gogoi alleging he sexually assaulted her. The panel had cleared the CJI of the charges.

12:15 pm

Prayers in Chennai temple for rains

Seeking the rain god's blessings, musicians perform at Kapaleeshwara temple in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

With the city staring at water crisis, the Kapaleeshwara temple has arranged special prayers and a unique music concert to seek divine intervention.

A set of musicians played carnatic ragas that is believed to bring showers, at the iconic temple in Chennai's Mylapore.

Several temples across Tamil Nadu are performing special poojas as the State fears a drought this year.

11 a.m.

Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Academy award winning actor Anne Hathaway was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I'm really very moved by every aspect of this,” said Hathaway, 36, who thanked “the fans who showed up and gave me their time, and people who've been in my life for decades.”

Anne Hathaway poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hathaway's star faces the entrance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, an iconic Hollywood tourist destination. It's also next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in “Gone With the Wind” in 1940.

10 a.m.

Fake German heiress sentenced to 4-12 years behind bars

Anna Sorokin cries during sentencing at New York State Supreme Court in New York. Sorokin, the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and even close friends, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years behind bars. | Photo Credit: AP

Anna Sorokin, the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and even close friends as she lived out a high-society, Instagram-ready fantasy in New York, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison.

The 28-year-old, who had played with her own tabloid image during the trial by wearing stylish dresses to court, looked despondent as the verdict was announced. She pressed her hand to her face and squeezed her eyes shut, appearing to hold back tears.

Sorokin was convicted last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services and has been in custody since her October 2017 arrest.

Moments before she was sentenced, Sorokin briefly addressed the court, saying, “I apologize for the mistakes I made.”

- AP

9 a.m.

Chelsea players hug goalkeeper Kept Arrizabalaga, center, who made two saves in the penalty shootout during the Europa League semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Chelsea won the shootout and will play the final. | Photo Credit: AP

Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty for Chelsea to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 in their Europa League semi-final shootout on Thursday and become the fourth English side to reach a European final this season.

They will meet London club Arsenal in distant Baku on May 29.