Three killed in van-bus collision in Ramanathapuram, Serena Williams reaches second round at Indian Wells, and other news in pictures

12.15 pm

Van-bus collision in Ramanathapuram leaves three dead

Three people were killed and three others injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus on the East Coat Road at Nambuthalai in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the victims, who hailed from Thondi, were returning home after watching movie at a cinema house here when the mishap occurred at around 4 30 am. The Chennai – Thoothukudi TNSTC bus, plying via Thondi was proceeding towards Thoothukudi, police said.

The van driver was negotiating a turn when he lost control and collided with the oncoming bus. While the van driver and two others travelling in the van died on the spot, three others, also travelling in the van suffered injuries and admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, police said. The bus driver and passengers escaped unhurt, police said.

Police identified the deceased as A.Karuppiah, 25, the driver from Manakudi, A. Syed Ibrahim, 30 and S. Abdul Kalam Azad, 23 from Thondi. The injured were identified as M. Mohamed Razak, 24, S. Mohamed Arif, 30 and M. Azbak, 25 from Thondi.—D.J. Walter Scott

11.00 am

Serena Williams, Halep win at Indian Wells

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning the first set against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles second round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California on March 08, 2019. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 in just over two hours in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.

Both players returned from maternity leave a year ago at the desert tournament. Since then, Williams has reached two Grand Slam finals and returned to the world’s top 10.—AP

9.45 am

England triumph as Windies crash to second lowest T20 total

Darren Bravo (R) of West Indies walks off the field dismissed by Chris Jordan of England during the 2nd T20I between West Indies England at Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on March 08, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

England won the Twenty20 series after humbling the West Indies by a record 137 runs in the second cricket match on Friday.

An unchanged England made a mighty 182-6, with Sam Billings rescuing the side from 32-4 with a career-best 87 before he was out off the last ball.



The West Indies, debuting seamer Obed McCoy, was all out for 45 in less than 12 overs, giving England its biggest T20 victory.

Chris Jordan took four wickets for six runs to rip the heart out of the home side. —AP

8.45 am

Venezuela struggles with blackout as government claims sabotage

Military personnel load boxes of medical supplies of U.S. humanitarian aid bound for Venezuela, inside a C-130 cargo plane, at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Miami, Florida. | Photo Credit: AP

Venezuela's government struggled to cope Friday with a massive electricity blackout that paralyzed much of the country as President Nicolas Maduro blamed the chaos on US sabotage. Power supply was gradually being restored to large areas of Caracas on Friday afternoon, as well as parts of Miranda state and Vargas, which contains the country's international airport and main port.

However, it was short-lived as the lights went off again, extending the blackout beyond 24 hours.—AFP