Restrictions in Srinagar, Nirav Modi’s bungalow demolished, and other news in pictures

4:00 pm

'No More Old Age Homes'

Member of All Ladies League along with inmates of an home for the aged during a campaign to say ”No More Old Age Homes” as as part of Women's Day programme in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

2.00 pm

Restrictions in Srinagar

The authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts Srinagar as a precautionary measure in view of a strike called by separatists against slapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and ban on Jaamat-e-Islami (JeI).

Restrictions have been imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar � the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the curbs under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) were imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safakadal and Maisuma police station areas of the city.

12.45 pm

Nirav Modi’s bungalow demolished

Roopanya, the bungalow of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi being demolished at Kihim in Alibaug, Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday. | Photo Credit: Srinivas Akella

Roopanya, the bungalow of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi at Kihim in Alibaug was demolished on Friday morning. Officials from Raigad Collector office used controlled blasting to bring down the structure.

Nirav Modi’s bungalow was attached by the ED following his involvement in the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. It was handed over to the collector’s office on January 24, after the ED seized two trucks full of valuables from the building.

11.30. a.m.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath temple extension

PM Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Friday, March 8, 2019. Screengrab courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious ‘Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Vistarikaran-Saundarayakaran Yojana’ (Kashi Vishwanath Temple Extension and Beautification Plan) in Varanasi that would be rolled out in four phases.

He kickstarted the proposed project by putting five bricks with the name of the temple inscribed on it in the presence of Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The Prime Minister landed in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, earlier in the day in an Indian Air Force plane at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport where he was received by Naik and Adityanath.

10.30 a.m.

International Women's Day

A North Korean family has their photo taken as they mark the International Women's Day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, March 8, 2019 | Photo Credit: AP

Celebrations for the International Women's Day kicked off around the world.

9.30 am

Venezuela plunges into darkness

Residents cross a street in the dark after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Much of Venezuela plunged into darkness Thursday evening, creating chaos as people struggled to navigate their way home amid what appeared to be one of the biggest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become common.

The power outage began just as commuters were leaving work. Hundreds crammed the streets of Caracas, forced to walk because subway service was stopped. A snarl of cars jammed the streets amid confusion generated by blackened stoplights.

President Nicolas Maduro blasted the outage as an "electrical war" directed by the United States in a statement on Twitter. His information minister, Jorge Rodriguez, said right-wing extremists intent on creating pandemonium by leaving the South American nation without power for several days were behind the blackout, but he offered no proof. —AP

8.30 am

Women's Day to see protests for gender equality

Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A flight manned by an all-women crew, musical shows composed and performed by feminist activists, awards and protests calling for gender equality are some of the events set to mark International Women's Day on Friday across the world.

Female workers in France were entitled to down tools at 3.40 p.m., the time when it is estimated that they work for free owing to the gender pay gap, reports Efe news.

Portugal, Greece and Belgium will see their first strikes organised by their respective feminist groups and trade unions. Marches will take place across Europe, including in Russia, Belarus, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece.—IANS