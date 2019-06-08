Wave Gothic Festival in Germany, Modi visits Sreekrishna temple in Guruvayur, and other news in pictures

2:30 pm

Gothic music, culture fans gather at German festival

Thousands of Goth music and culture fans have gathered in the eastern German city of Leipzig for the annual Wave Gothic Festival, this year featuring some 220 artists.

The festival has been held over the Whitsun holiday weekend since 1992 and typically attracts about 20,000 people to venues across the city. Fans wearing elaborate costumes took part Friday in the so-called “Victorian Picnic” to mark the opening of the event.

The festival runs through Monday.

- AP

1.45 pm

PM Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, arrives to offer his prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur in Thrissur district of Kerala, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple here Saturday morning.

He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers.

12.45 pm

Female brass band members perform at May Day Stadium

Female brass band members performing "The Land of the People" during the Mass Games at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. | Photo Credit: AP

The Mass Games is organised every year at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. On the gallery, school children hold coloured plaques to form the shape of their leaders, flowers, seasons, flags, missiles and slogans.

On stage, would be around 1,00,000 athletes in an array of colours and costumes, ranging from army to navy, women waving silk scarves, fans and flowers, men carrying flags, children skipping and hula hooping, dragons and bears, acrobatic skills mixed with powerful taekwondo punches and tempered with elegant gymnasts, a live band, digital screens, lasers and fireworks, all in a 90-minute show.

11.15 am

Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the State Secretariat, after taking charge as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, in Amravati on Saturday, June 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge at his designated chamber at the Secretariat at 8.39 a.m. Senior bureaucrats, Secretariat staff and other leaders welcomed him amid Vedic chants by pundits.

The Chief Minister affixed his signature on orders related to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Anantapur expressway and journalist health scheme.

10.30 am

Former oil workers go on hunger strike in Venezuela

Former oil workers during the hunger strike at Plaza de la Moneda square in Caracas, Venezuela.

Former oil workers went on a hunger strike at Plaza de la Moneda square, in Caracas, Venezuela, demanding the government to pay labour liabilities. Around 85,000 direct or indirect workers of American oil company Exxonmobil were laid of when the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez requested the nationalisation of a project in the so-called Orinoco Oil Belt in 2007. The workers claim for unpaid severances and social security contributions, which still remain unpaid, promised by Chavez.

9.30 am

Trade war clouds outlook as Finance Chiefs meet in Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, right, listens to Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria during the G20 Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Fukuoka, southern Japan Saturday, June 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Japan this weekend will try to make headway on longstanding issues such as how much global giants like Facebook and Amazon should pay in taxes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also attending two-day meeting of G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors in Japan on June 8 and 9, according to a government official.

This will be the first overseas visit of Ms. Sitharaman as Finance Minister. Besides Ms. Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is also likely to attend the meeting at Fukuoka in Japan.

8.30 am

Thick fog blankets Sydney

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is shrouded in heavy fog in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The lack of visibility due to dense fog caused fight delays and diversions in the Sydney Airport on Saturday. The visibility at the airport dropped below 500 metres at times — low enough to cause flight delays and even some diversions, abc.net said.

(With inputs from Agencies)