New Danish PM presents her govt, Kohli and Dhoni score fifties, and other news in pictures

8:00 pm

Denmark's new centre-left PM presents her government

Denmark’s new Social Democratic Prime Minister announced her government on June 27 after winning the support of three smaller left-wing parties.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who at 41 is Denmark’s youngest ever leader, said the party’s number two, Nicolai Wammen, will be Finance Minister while the justice portfolio goes to Nick Haekkerup.

She also appointed a recently elected member of the European Parliament to the post of Foreign Minister. Jeppe Kofod won’t be taking up his post at the European Parliament.

There were seven women on the 20-name list.

7.00 pm

Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies - Virat Kohli and M. S. Dhoni score fifties

M. S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli both scored fifties in the Cricket World Cup match between India and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Reuters

4.00 pm

Maratha community members celebrate following HC ruling

India finished with a first innings total of 268-7 in their Cricket World Cup match against West Indies, riding on half centuries from captain Virat Kohli and M. S. Dhoni. This was Kohli 's fourth World Cup half century in a row.

Members of the Maratha community celebrate outside Bombay High Court . | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre, however, said the quota percentage should be reduced from 16% to 12-13%, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission.

2.00 pm

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Family members of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary, who was shot dead, are inconsolable, in Faridabad on Thursday, June 27, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was on Thursday shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad.

Chaudhary, a party spokesperson, was hit by bullets when he came out of a gym in Sector 9 area of the city around 9.30 in the morning.

12.45 pm

Home Minister visits slain J&K policeman's family

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a recent terror attack, in Srinagar on Thursday, June 27, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of police officer Arshad Ahmed Khan, who died in a militant attack in Anantnag on June 12, in Srinagar.

An official said Mr. Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a two-day visit, called on the family of Khan in the capital’s Balgarden area.

11.45 am

Chipe-Parule airport's boundary wall collapses in heavy rain

The security wall of the Chipe-Parule airport at Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra Konkan region, collapsed after heavy rains on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Gawankar.

The 50-metre security wall of Chipe-Parule airport at Sindhudurg district in Konkan region, collapsed after heavy rainfall in the region. However, no casualties were reported in this incident.

The airport is scheduled to start during Ganapati festival.

10.00 am

PM Modi accorded warm welcome in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kansai international airport ahead of the start of G20 leaders summit in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, Japan, June 27, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Japan on Thursday after he arrived here for the G20 Summit.

“Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!” Mr. Modi tweeted. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

He will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with many world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

“PM @narendramodi greeted by excited and proud young members of the Indian community on his arrival at the hotel in Osaka,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his departure statement, Mr. Modi said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

9.00 am

U.S. Attorneys' National Conference

U.S. Attorney General William Barr makes a surprise appearance with his bagpipes before addressing the U.S. Attorneys' National Conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. Attorney General William Barr made a surprise appearance at the Justice Department Wednesday to flash his ability to play the bagpipes.

Mr. Barr, who is a longtime bagpiper, gave his opening remarks at the US Attorneys' National Conference at the Justice Department's headquarters in Washington.

(With inputs from Agencies)