Drowned Salvadoran man and daughter near U.S. border, Mike Pompeo's joint press conference with Jaishankar, and other news in pictures

Photo of drowned migrant man, daughter fuels criticism of Trump
A heart-rending photograph of a Salvadoran man and his nearly two-year-old daughter drowned in the Rio Grande River fuelled angry denunciations on Wednesday of the Trump administration's immigration policies.
“Trump is responsible for these deaths,” said Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
“As his administration refuses to follow our laws — preventing refugees from presenting themselves for asylum at our ports of entry — they cause families to cross between ports, ensuring greater suffering & death,” Mr. O'Rourke said in a tweet.
Mike Pompeo addresses press conference with Jaishankar
In a joint press interaction with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said India is an important partner of the US and that the bilateral ties were reaching new heights.
Mr. Jaishankar said discussions with Mr. Pompeo were held on key issues including energy and trade as well as on the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.
Conservative Party leadership vote: Jeremy Hunt meets supporters
Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt takes a selfie photo with supporters during a visit to the town centre in Chelsmford, England, Wednesday June 26, 2019. The two contenders, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, face election by party members of Britain's Conservative Party with the winner due to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.
NATO Defence Ministers' meet in Brussels
Acting Defence Secretary Mark Esper says he wants to persuade NATO allies to form a broader international coalition to deter Iranian threats and force its leaders back to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme. Mr. Esper says he needs to convince American allies that the latest increase in tension is not just “Iran versus the United States.”
Glastonbury Festival in Somerset
The five-day performing arts and music event Glastonbury Festival officially opened on Wednesday, transforming the Somerset farm into a city of more than 200,000 people.
Mike Pompeo meets PM Modi
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.
Mr. Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night, will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.
Four Indians held in Malaysia on drug trafficking charges
Malaysian authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kgof drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Senior customs official Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.
Demolition of Praja Vedika begins
The demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ has gathered momentum with workers pulling down more than 70% of the structure. It will be completed by Wednesday evening as officials of the A.P.-Capital Region Development Authority are personally monitoring the work. The compound wall and most part of the building have been razed.
A large number of policemen have been deployed there to prevent any disruption by those opposing the demolition.
‘Praja Vedika’ is an auditorium built by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu next to his residence at Undavalli near here for hearing people’s grievances and to hold official meetings.
CPP meeting to discuss Parliamentary strategy
The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party is underway in New Delhi on Wednesday.
On June 1, the Congress claimed that it will not stake claim for the position of Leader of Opposition in Parliament since it is short of the necessary numbers to be eligible for the position.
Social Democrat leader forms new Leftist government in Denmark
Denmark's Social Democrat leader has announced she will form a minority government after reaching an agreement with three left and centre-left parties after weeks of negotiations.
“Now we have reached the goal... we have shown that when Danes vote as they have done, a new majority can turn their hopes into actions,” said Mette Frederiksen, who will become Prime Minister in a country where minority governments are the norm.
The Opposition Social Democrats won a June 5 general election as expected, ousting Liberal prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen's minority government after several of his key allies suffered scathing losses at the polls.
The Land of the People performance in North Korea
