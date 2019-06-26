Drowned Salvadoran man and daughter near U.S. border, Mike Pompeo's joint press conference with Jaishankar, and other news in pictures

9:00 pm

Photo of drowned migrant man, daughter fuels criticism of Trump

A heart-rending photograph of a Salvadoran man and his nearly two-year-old daughter drowned in the Rio Grande River fuelled angry denunciations on Wednesday of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

“Trump is responsible for these deaths,” said Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“As his administration refuses to follow our laws — preventing refugees from presenting themselves for asylum at our ports of entry — they cause families to cross between ports, ensuring greater suffering & death,” Mr. O'Rourke said in a tweet.

7:00 pm

Mike Pompeo addresses press conference with Jaishankar

United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a joint press interaction in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AP

In a joint press interaction with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said India is an important partner of the US and that the bilateral ties were reaching new heights.



Mr. Jaishankar said discussions with Mr. Pompeo were held on key issues including energy and trade as well as on the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

6:00 pm

Conservative Party leadership vote: Jeremy Hunt meets supporters

Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt takes a selfie with supporters during a visit to the town centre in Chelsmford, England. The two contenders, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, face election by party members of Britain's Conservative Party with the winner due to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and Prime Minister.

Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt takes a selfie photo with supporters during a visit to the town centre in Chelsmford, England, Wednesday June 26, 2019. The two contenders, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, face election by party members of Britain's Conservative Party with the winner due to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

4:00 pm

NATO Defence Ministers' meet in Brussels

Acting U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper (right) greets Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar prior to a meeting of NATO defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Acting Defence Secretary Mark Esper says he wants to persuade NATO allies to form a broader international coalition to deter Iranian threats and force its leaders back to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme. Mr. Esper says he needs to convince American allies that the latest increase in tension is not just “Iran versus the United States.”

2.00 pm

Glastonbury Festival in Somerset

People queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Wednesday June 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The five-day performing arts and music event Glastonbury Festival officially opened on Wednesday, transforming the Somerset farm into a city of more than 200,000 people.

1.45 pm

Mike Pompeo meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets visiting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Mr. Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night, will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.

12.30 pm

Four Indians held in Malaysia on drug trafficking charges

Customs officials display seized turtles at the customs office Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo Credit: AP

Malaysian authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kgof drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Senior customs official Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.

11.30 am

Demolition of Praja Vedika begins

Workers engaged in demolishing work of the Praja Vedika at Undavalli in Guntur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ has gathered momentum with workers pulling down more than 70% of the structure. It will be completed by Wednesday evening as officials of the A.P.-Capital Region Development Authority are personally monitoring the work. The compound wall and most part of the building have been razed.

A large number of policemen have been deployed there to prevent any disruption by those opposing the demolition.

‘Praja Vedika’ is an auditorium built by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu next to his residence at Undavalli near here for hearing people’s grievances and to hold official meetings.

10.45 am

CPP meeting to discuss Parliamentary strategy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend the party's Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party is underway in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On June 1, the Congress claimed that it will not stake claim for the position of Leader of Opposition in Parliament since it is short of the necessary numbers to be eligible for the position.

9.45 am

Social Democrat leader forms new Leftist government in Denmark

Pia Olsen Dyhr of the The Socialist People's Party, Pernille Skipper of The Red-Green Alliance, Mette Frederiksen of The Danish Social Democrats and Morten Oestergaard of The Social Liberal Party address the press after finalising the government negotiations at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denmark's Social Democrat leader has announced she will form a minority government after reaching an agreement with three left and centre-left parties after weeks of negotiations.

“Now we have reached the goal... we have shown that when Danes vote as they have done, a new majority can turn their hopes into actions,” said Mette Frederiksen, who will become Prime Minister in a country where minority governments are the norm.

The Opposition Social Democrats won a June 5 general election as expected, ousting Liberal prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen's minority government after several of his key allies suffered scathing losses at the polls.

8.30 am

The Land of the People performance in North Korea

North Koreans perform a mass game of "The Land of the People" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. | Photo Credit: AP

(With inputs from agencies)