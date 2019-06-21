Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project opens, riot police drive away Georgian protesters, and other news in pictures

1 pm

Kaleshwaram to make a date with history today

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) comprising three barrages and five pump houses is to be dedicated to people at Medigadda in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on Friday.

Termed bliss of Telangana by the State government and several other sections, the massive project is intended to meet the irrigation needs of nearly three-fourths of Telangana with its head works taken up at a cost of ₹80,500 crore. The head works ready to be functional have many specialities and firsts.

12 pm

Riot police drive protesters away from Georgian parliament

An opposition demonstrator sits in front police line at Georgian Parliament to call for the resignation of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, June 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: ZURAB TSERTSVADZE

Riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas and unleashed water cannons early Friday to drive thousands of protesters away from Georgia’s parliament building and off the capital’s main avenue. As dawn broke, police appeared to be in full control of the city center after a night of clashes that injured scores.

The unrest was sparked by the appearance Thursday of Russian legislator Sergei Gavrilov in the building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries.

11:30 am

Black-clad protesters in Hong Kong press for extradition bill to be axed

Protesters move a barricade to block one of the main streets in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: Ann Wang

Thousands dressed in black marched in Hong Kong on Friday to press for the full withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has triggered violent protests and plunged the financial hub into political crisis.

Demonstrators, mostly students wearing hard hats, goggles and face masks, disrupted traffic on key roads in a mostly peaceful protest to demand that embattled leader Carrie Lam, who promoted and then postponed the bill, scrap it altogether.

10 am

Yoga is above region, above faith: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on the 5th International Day of Yoga at Prabhat Tara ground, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed yoga with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground here, and said everybody should practice it lifelong.

The Jharkhand capital has been selected as the venue for the main event for the 5th International Day of Yoga. Events to mark the day are being held across the country and several of them are being led by Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.