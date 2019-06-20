Rain in parts of Chennai, Xi-Kim meeting in Pyongyang, and other news in pictures

4.00 pm

Rain lashes parts of Chennai

Rains lashed parts of Chennai and outskirts on June 20, 2019. The areas which received rains includes Adambakkam, Velachery, Nanganallur, Chromepet and parts of ECR.

3.30 pm

Xi meets Kim ahead of talks with Trump

Two men sit holding North Korean and Chinese flags near Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on June 20, 2019, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the country. | Photo Credit: AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang on a historic visit to burnish an uneasy alliance, with the two men each facing challenges of their own with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mr. Xi is the first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years, after relations between the Cold War era allies deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear provocations and Beijing's subsequent backing of U.N. sanctions.

But as he embarked on a flurry of diplomacy last year, Mr. Kim ensured that Mr. Xi — the leader of his country’s key diplomatic supporter and main provider of trade and aid — was the first head of state he met.

The North Korean has now visited his older ally four times in China and Pyongyang has been increasingly keen for Mr. Xi to reciprocate, while according to diplomats Beijing has been biding its time to see how nuclear talks between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump play out.

But Beijing's own trade negotiations with Washington hit a wall last month and some analysts say Mr. Xi is now looking for leverage ahead of his meeting with Mr. Trump at next week's G20 summit in Japan.

2.30 pm

Kia Motors unveils SUV Seltos

South Korean auto major Kia Motors has announced global debut of its SUV Seltos in India, where it plans to launch four new models in the next two years.

The Seltos has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind but will be exported from the company’s plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, to Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.

A newly launched Kia Seltos is on display during its world premier at Gurugram on June 20, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

“Kia Motors’ India project plays a crucial role in our global plans... We have invested tremendous amount of energy and resources to position India as a primary driver of Kia’s future success,” Kia Motors Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Han-Woo Park told reporters here.

He said the Anantapur plant will manufacture four new models, including the Seltos, in the next two years.

Overall, Kia has invested $2 billion in India, including $1.1 billion at the plant which has a capacity of 3 lakh units annually, he added.

1 pm

World marks refugee day

A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence, the U.N. refugee agency has said, an increase of more than 2 million from last year and an overall total that would amount to the world’s 20th most populous country.

The annual “Global Trends” report released by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees counts the number of the world’s refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018.

A woman visits art exhibition and handicrafts fair by Rohingya women to mark World Refugee Day in Dhaka on June 20, 2019.

The figures, coming on the eve of World Refugee Day on June 20, are bound to add fuel to a debate at the intersection of international law, human rights and domestic politics, especially the movement in some countries, including the U.S., against immigrants and refugees.

11:15 am

Erdogan's party fights to retake Istanbul in mayoral re-run vote

Istanbul will vote for a mayor for the second time in three months on June 23 as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party fights to win back the city after a shock defeat in March.

Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu wave flags during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) successfully challenged the result in the city following the vote three months ago, which saw it lose control of both Istanbul and the capital Ankara for the first time in years.

The man who won the first time around, former district mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has grown from little-known outsider to household name since being stripped of his victory over claims of election irregularities. He will again face the AKP's Binali Yildirim, an ex-prime minister, who lost by around 13,000 votes in the first vote.

10:30 am

50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising

A man walks down the street across from the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village neighborhood of Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan, New York City June 19, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

New York City is preparing for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising , known as the birth of the modern LGBT movement. The event will take place on June 28, 2019.

Time has claimed many of the street fighters who rebelled against the police raid of a New York City gay bar 50 years ago. Those who remain are still a little astounded at what they did. Standing outside the Greenwich Village tavern one recent morning, at what is now the Stonewall National Monument, Mark Segal recalled the spirit of 1969, when protests against the war in Vietnam coincided with the African-American, Latino and women's rights movements.

9:30 am

Conflicts in Libya

Fighters loyal to the internationally-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) take a rest near their weapons in the al-Sawani area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, on June 19, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

Despite a UN embargo, weapons are still flowing into Libya where an assault on the capital by Haftar threatens to escalate into a proxy war between regional powers. Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) is allied with an administration in eastern Libya, is supported especially by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The fighting since early April has killed 653 people, including 41 civilians, and wounded more than 3,500 — of which some 100 are non-combatants — according to the last count by the World Health Organisation.

8:30 am

Brazil's Justice Minister says 'nothing to hide' about leaked messages

A giant cutout balloon of Superman, superimposed with the face of Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro, towers over pedestrians outside the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro said Wednesday there is nothing improper about alleged conversations he had with prosecutors when he was a crusading anti-corruption judge.

“There is nothing to hide. Sensationalism is being created around the news,” Moro said in voluntary testimony at a Senate hearing.

The online news site The Intercept has published leaked documents and text messages it said show the former judge offering guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to the conviction and jailing of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The conviction helped block da Silva from seeking the presidency again in October’s election.