Delta farmers protest over Cauvery water, Gujarat brazes for cyclone 'Vayu', and other news in pictures

1.45 pm

Delta farmers protest

A group of farmers, owing allegiance to the Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam on Wednesday, protested on the banks of Cauvery over the Karnataka's alleged refusal to release water, in Tiruchy.

On May 28, 2019, Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday ordered Karnataka to release 9.19 tmcft of water for the month of June from the Biligundlu reservoir to the Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.

12.15 pm

Gujarat begins evacuation of people

Fishermen pull their boats out of the sea at Worli village on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Cyclone Vayu is set to make landfall on June 13. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Cyclonic storm “Vayu” has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, forcing authorities to put Gujarat on high alert.

The State authorities have swung into action, ordering closure of schools for three days in coastal districts and deploying teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and asking fishermen to return to the coast from high seas.

10.30 am

'Aksharabhyasam' performed in Andhra Pradesh

Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao with a child during a mass 'Aksharabyasam' ceremny at Kanakadurga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Coinciding with the new academic year, the aksharabhyasam programme, a ritual to initiate children into world of letters was organised at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

The temple priests said that the aksharabhyasam a process to initiate the child into world of learning, was being organised to uphold the age old traditions. In olden days, aksharabhyasam used to be performed before sending the child to gurukulam. It is time tested practice to make the child write Om Namah Sivaya Siddham Namah in front of goddess Sarawati, they said.

8.45 am

Thousands of protesters paralyse Hong Kong

Protesters march along a road as they demonstrate against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chaotic scenes erupted in Hong Kong on Wednesday as tens of thousands of demonstrators stormed key roads next to government offices to protest against a proposed extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Thousands of protesters rallied in and around Lung Wo Road, an important east-west artery near the offices of embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, as hundreds of riot police warned them to stop advancing.