French Open, Pope celebrates diversity at mass in multi-ethnic Romania, and other news in pictures

5.30 pm

Tsitsipas sweats into French Open fourth round

Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dug deep to book his place in the French Open fourth round on Saturday, completing a 7-5 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) victory against Serbian Filip Krajinovic after play was suspended on Friday night.

The match resumed at 5-5 in the third set and Tsitsipas looked wobbly in losing the tiebreak before finally winning in four sets thanks to his opponent's nerves on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

A runner-up in Madrid and semi-finalist in Rome in the run-up to the claycourt Grand Slam, Tsitsipas had breezed through the first two sets and appeared on the brink of a no-nonsense win when play resumed in searing heat on Saturday.

4 pm

Pope celebrates diversity at mass in multi-ethnic Romania

Pope Francis on the second day of a visit to Romania celebrated diversity at a mass on June 1 attended by tens of thousands of people in a predominantly ethnic-Hungarian part of the Transylvania region seen as the highlight of his trip.

The open-air mass was keenly awaited for reasons of both faith and national identity in majority Orthodox Romania, where believers suffered under the post-war decades of Communist rule.

For Catholics in the “Szeklerland” area, where some 600,000 ethnic-Hungarians comprise a majority of the population, the pope's visit was seen as welcome recognition of their identity.

Under dark skies, a sea of colourful rain coats formed around the hillside of the Sumuleu Ciuc shrine as Francis arrived by popemobile.

2.30 pm

AMMK meet takes stock of Lok Sabha poll results

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran took stock of the post-poll situation during his party's consultative meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran with party leaders Palaniappan, Thanga Tamilselvan and Senthamizhan in Chennai on Saturday, June 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Despite contesting all 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and 22 Assembly seats in the State, the AMMK drew a blank, netting about 5%.of the votes polled.

1.15 pm

Summer Festival in Udhagamandalam

Tourists participating in the boat race as part of the summer festival in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

A large number of tourists participated annual boat race in the Ooty Lake, which was organised by the Nilgiris district administration, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and the Department of Tourism.

The Ooty Lake is a major tourist attraction in this hill station and a money-spinner for the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

12 noon

Sonia Gandhi elected as leader of Congress Parliamentary Party

Sonia Gandhi addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sonia Gandhi was once again elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the party’s 52 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members.

11: 30 am

Rajnath Singh to take charge as Defence Minister around noon today

Rajnath Singh at National War Memorial. He will take charge as Defence Minister around noon. | Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence

As India’s new defence minister, Rajnath Singh’s most crucial challenge will be to speed up the long-delayed modernisation of the three services besides ensuring overall coherence in their combat readiness. His another challenge will be to ensure peace and tranquillity along the frontier with China while developing required military infrastructure to deal with any possible Chinese hostility.

As he takes charge of the ministry just three months after India carried out air strikes on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, it is expected that he will continue with the policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border terrorism.

Containing infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan will be another key focus area.

10: 30 am

U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan criticises China

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, June 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Saturday denounced China’s efforts to steal technology from other nations and militarize man-made outposts in the South China Sea as a “toolkit of coercion,” saying Beijing’s bad behavior must end.

In his first major speech on the international stage, Mr. Shanahan mixed sharp criticism of China and warnings of North Korea’s “extraordinary” threat with vows that the U.S. will remain strongly committed to the Indo-Pacific region and is ready to invest billions of dollars in securing its stability.

While he didn’t specifically name China in early parts of his speech, he made clear who his target was, making pointed references to Beijing’s campaign to put advanced weapons systems on disputed islands in the region.

“If these trends in these behaviors continue, artificial features in the global commons could become tollbooths. Sovereignty could become the purview of the powerful,” Mr. Shanahan said.

9:30 am

OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingya

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses during a group picture ahead of Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, early Saturday, June 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit condemned the inhumane situation of Rohingya Muslims, urging a halt to violence, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The summit in Mecca also stressed that Myanmar's government has the responsibility to protect its citizens, the statement added.

(with input from agencies)