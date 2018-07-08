Philippine Vice-Mayor killed, Croatia enter semifinals, and other news in pictures

12:00 pm

Philippine Vice-Mayor killed in third such attack this week

Tanauan city Mayor Antonio Halili was killed by an unidentified gunman during a flag-raising ceremony at the Tanauan City Hall on Monday. On Saturday, van-riding assailants gunned down the Vice-Mayor of a small Philippine city south of Manila, the third such brazen killing of a local official in the past week.

11:00 am

U.S., Japan and South Korean Foreign Ministers meet

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, left, meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his official residence in Tokyo, Sunday, July 8, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's met with Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha following two days of talks in Pyongyang, North Korea that ended on Saturday.

10:00 am

Thai authorities racing against time

Australian Federal Police and Defense Force personnel arrive near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Sunday, July 8, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who will need to dive out of the flooded Thai cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, with officials saying Sunday morning that “today is D-Day.”

9:00 am

Croatia into the semifinal in World Cup 2018

Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren | Photo Credit: Reuters

Croatia ended Russia's unlikely World Cup dream when they won 4-3 on penalties to eliminate the gallant hosts after a dramatic quarter-final ended 2-2 after extra time on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)