Militant blows himself up in Tunisia, Chernobyl's 'New Safe Confinement' structure, and other news in pictures

Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

Tunisian security forces tighten security measures outside a metro station near the bus stop where a man reportedly wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the early hours of July 3, 2019 in the capital Tunis, after being chased by police. | Photo Credit: AFP

A wanted militant wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the Tunisian capital after being surrounded by police, the government said on Wednesday, but there were no other casualties. The third such incident within a week comes months ahead of an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for a record number of visitors.

Witnesses had told Reuters the man blew himself up in the Intilaka area of the capital, Tunis, after being surrounded by the police.

Chernobyl nuclear confinement shelter has media preview

The 'New Safe Confinement' at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on July 2, 2019 in Pripyat, Ukraine | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A new structure built to confine the Chernobyl reactor at the center of the world’s worst nuclear disaster was previewed for the media Tuesday. Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine exploded and burned April 26, 1986. The complex construction effort to secure the molten reactor’s core and 200 tons of highly radioactive material has taken nine years to complete under the auspices of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The structure itself cost 1.5 billion euros (almost $1.7 billion) and the entire shelter project cost 2.2 billion euros.

#CloseTheCamps rally

Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, U.S., July 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

New Yorkers on July 2, 2019 gathered outside the the doors of Middle Collegiate Church demanding the closure of immigrant detention centers.

The protest was part of the larger “Close the Camps” movement, which urged the Congress to stop the funding for family detention camps and to order their closure.

Tokyo Olympic stadium 90% complete; opening set for December

Media members are seen at the construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, during a media opportunity in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tokyo’s new National Stadium is 90% completed with the opening of the Olympics just over a year away. Media were given a glimpse inside the $1.25 billion stadium on Wednesday. It is located in central Tokyo and will be the scene of the opening ceremony on July 24, 2020. It will also be the venue for track and field for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Japan's Kagoshima city orders 600,000 residents into evacuation centres due to heavy rains

A pedestrian walks through heavy rain in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Japan's southern city of Kagoshima on Wednesday ordered its nearly 600,000 residents to take shelter in evacuation centres and other safe areas as torrential rains threatened landslides and other damage, said public broadcaster NHK. About 900 mm (35.4 inches) of rain has fallen on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, where Kagoshima is located, since late June, NHK said. Heavy rain was forecast to continue into Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

China backs Hong Kong chief, slams protesters for violence

Policemen stand guard near the broken glass panels of the closed Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese state media broadcast video of police in Hong Kong clearing protesters from the streets earlier in the day in a break with their silence over days of demonstrations that have challenged Beijing’s authority over the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing condemned the acts that saw several hundred demonstrators smash through glass and steel barriers to enter the building on Monday night, defacing portraits of lawmakers and spray-painting pro-democracy slogans in the chamber.

