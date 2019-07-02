Fuel tank falls off Tejas aircraft near Coimbatore, over 4000 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath shrine, and other news in pictures

1.45 pm

Fuel tank falls off Tejas aircraft

A fuel drop tank fell off from an indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) near Coimbatore on Tuesday morning. There was no damage on the ground, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

12:30 am

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath shrine

People chant religious slogans as they wait at Ram Mandir during the registration for annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu,Tuesday, July 02, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The third batch of 4,823 Amarnath pilgrims left a base camp here Tuesday for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered for the 46-day long pilgrimage, which takes place from the 36-km Pahalgam track in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The third batch comprising 4,823 pilgrims — including 3,759 males, 936 females and 128 sadhus and sadhvis — left in a fleet of 223 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp at around 3.30 am for Pahalgam and Baltal.

11:30 am

Costa Rica education minister resigns under Evangelical fire for LGBTQ policy

Costa Rica's Education Minister Edgar Mora speaks to the media after resigning following protests against policies including his support for gender-neutral bathrooms, at the presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 1, 2019 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Costa Rica's education minister Edgar Mora resigned on Monday following protests against policies including his support for gender-neutral bathrooms, in a sign the cultural issues that dominated last year's presidential election remain divisive.

Protesters included members of the Pentecostal Christian-aligned opposition party, as well as transportation and education groups. They criticized Mora on multiple fronts, including his proposal to allow transgender students to use the bathroom according to the gender with which they identify.

10:20 am

Tense calm returns to Hong Kong after protests erupt into violence

Andrew Leung, president of the Legislative Council, looks at damaged glass panels, a day after protesters broke into the council building, in Hong Kong, China July 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A tense calm descended on Hong Kong early on Tuesday, hours after police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who had stormed the legislature in chaotic scenes to protest against an extradition bill in a direct challenge to Beijing.

Debris including umbrellas, hard hats and water bottles were the few signs left of the mayhem that had engulfed parts of the Chinese-ruled city overnight after protesters stormed and ransacked the legislature.

Police cleared roads near the heart of the financial centre, paving the way for business to return to normal following extraordinary violence on the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule.

9:30 am

Chileans and Argentines ready to gaze at total solar eclipse

Children try on their special glasses to view tomorrow's total solar eclipse at Pedro Pablo Munoz school in La Higuera, Chile, Monday, July 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of tourists flocked to cities and towns across northern Chile to stake out spots in one of the world’s best locations to witness Tuesday’s total solar eclipse. Millions are expected to gaze at the cosmic spectacle that will begin in the South Pacific and sweep along a path 6,800 miles (11,000 kilometers) across open waters to Chile and Argentina. Those are the only places the total eclipse will be seen aside from an uninhabited island.

8:40 am

Taliban bombing in Afghan capital kills 6, wounds scores

An Afghan man searches for the remains of his belongings at his shop following Monday's attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The Taliban set off a powerful bomb in downtown Kabul on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding more than a hundred, and sending a cloud of smoke billowing over the Afghan capital.

At least 26 children were among the wounded, many of whom were cut by shards of glass when the bomb shattered nearby windows, government spokesman Feroz Bashari said. He said a total of 105 people were hurt.

The Taliban claimed the attack, which came as the insurgents were holding their latest round of talks with U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Gulf state of Qatar, where they have a political office.

