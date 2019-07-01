Japan resumes commercial whaling after 31 years, Amarnath Yatra kicks off, and other news in pictures

1.00 pm

Japan resumes commercial whaling after 31 years

Whaling boat Nisshinmaru leaves a port in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi, Japan Monday, July 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan has resumed commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal of traditionalists that’s seen as a largely lost cause.

Whaling boats embarked on Monday on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, but will stay within the country’s exclusive economic waters. Japan’s six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect Sunday.

12.00 pm

Mumbai's suburban train services affected

Women jostle to get into crowded ladies compartment at the Thane station, as trains run behind schedule due to heavy rain. | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

Central Railway (CR) had to cancel several intercity passenger trains between Mumbai and Pune due to a derailment on the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. CR has managed to clear the middle track and train movement has been restored in the section with speed restrictions. The cancelled trains include the Indrayani Express, the Deccan Express, the Intercity Express, the Pragati Express, the Deccan Queen Express and the Koyna Express.

11.00 am

Amarnath Yatra kicks off

The first batch of 2,234 pilgrims for this year’s Amarnath Yatra were on their way amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Monday.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long yatra, which takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

10.00 am

Mumbai struggles with waterlogging

A flooded street at King's Circle, in Mumbai, on Monday July 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Mumbai has come to a standstill this monsoon with roads being flooded and trains being delayed or diverted.

Several long distance passenger trains coming to Mumbai on Western Railway have been affected due to heavy rainfall in areas like Palghar, Dahanu and Golvad stations. Palghar station is witnessing waterlogging, however, train services have not stopped. Suburban services on WR are running late due to low visibility.

Local train services on Western Railway are affected after bamboos from construction work close to the tracks fell on overhead equipment at Marine Line stations due to which services are have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines.

Meanwhile, the city received 9.2 mm rainfall on Sunday, lower than the previous two days. India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded 9.2 mm rainfall while 15.8 mm was recorded in Colaba.

9.00 am

9.00 am

Whaling boat leave a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan on Monday, July 1, 2019. Japan is resuming commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years, a long-cherished goal seen as a largely lost cause. | Photo Credit: AP

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan hunted in the Antarctic in recent years. The quota for this season's catch, planned for release in late June, was postponed apparently to avoid criticism during the Group of 20 summit that concluded over the weekend in Osaka.

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan hunted in the Antarctic in recent years. The quota for this season’s catch, planned for release in late June, was postponed apparently to avoid criticism during the Group of 20 summit that concluded over the weekend in Osaka.

8.00 am

Transport strike in Chennai

A view of the Perambur bus terminus on Monday, July 1, 2019 during a flash strike by the drivers and conductors of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A flash strike by the drivers and conductors of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) regarding the payment of salary in the early morning hours on Monday left thousands of commuters in the lurch.

The strike carried out by the MTC crew affiliated to opposition unions was over the non-payment of a portion of salary resulted in non-operation of buses from several bus termini including Ambattur, Avadi, Poonamallee, Anna Nagar West and Iyyappanthangal.

7.00 am

The Kanchi Athivaradar festival begins

The Athivaradhar idol at the Kancheepuram temple, brought out on the occasio fo the Athivaradar festival on Monday, July 1, 2019. | Photo Credit: S. R. Raghunathan

The once-in-40-years Athivaradar festival began on Monday in Kanchipuram.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Vaishnavite scholar Akkaarkkani T.A. Srinidhi said no one knows why the idol was being brought out once in 40 years or why it is placed for public darshan for 48 days.

No archanas or abhishekam would be performed for the idol during his stay on the land. But floral offerings of devotees would be accepted by priests and neivedhyams would be offered to the idol.