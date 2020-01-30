Top news photos: South Korea protests, Vasant Panchami prayers, and more

2:30 p.m. | Traffic jam seen on Western Express Highway due to diversions for Metro construction, bottle necks on some places during morning hours from Malad to Andheri in Mumbai. According to TOMTOM survey data, Bangalore tops the chart while Mumbai ranked 4th place in congestion after Manila in Philippines and Bogota in Columbia, in the world. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari
12:00 a.m. | Tri-Service bands pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, also observed as Martyrs' Day, at Rajghat in New Delhi, on Jan. 30, 2020. Photo: PTI
11:00 a.m. | Residents stage a rally to protest the government's decision to quarantine South Koreans returning from Wuhan in their home town in Jincheon, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. World health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China.The sign reads "We denounce government's decision."
10:00 a.m. | In this photo provided by the Rural Fire Service, RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons speaks during a memorial in Richmond, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, for three U.S. crew members of an air tanker that crashed fighting wildfires. Ian McBeth, Paul Clyde Hudson and Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., died when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed while fighting wildfires in Australia, Jan. 23. Photo: AP
9:00 a.m. | People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Hong Kong cut off rail service to mainland China at midnight on Wednesday to Thursday to try to stop the spread of a new virus to the city. Photo: AP
8:00 a.m. | Pilgrims wait to offer prayers and take holy dips at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna, on Vasant Panchami day on Jan. 30, 2020. Vasant Panchami is celebrated by worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and marks the advent of spring. Photo: AP