PM launches Amma scooter scheme, Nilgiris forest fire, and other news in pictures

Modi in Chennai
Lauding the role played by women in securing the welfare of their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that schemes for their benefit would
go a long way in further empowering them. Launching late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's pet two wheeler scheme for working women in the state, he said "she would have been very happy to see the joy in the faces of beneficiaries."
Mr. Modi symbolically handed over the keys and registration certificates of two wheelers to five women on the occasion.
Forest fire in Nilgiris
According to Forest Department officials, ack of rainfall, coupled with ground frost in the morning, has exacerbated conditions by quickly drying out vegetation, turning them to tinder which feed more fires.
Though early January is the usual time when most fires break out, the lack of rainfall has created ideal conditions for forest fires now, officials said.
Poor storage in Stanley Reservoir
The storage in the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur remains low till date after its closure on January 28 by the Public Works Department.
As per the final order of the River Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, Tamil Nadu should get 192 tmc ft.during every farm season. But it got only 112 cusecs so far, leading to shortfall of 80 cusecs. Since the release of water, the inflow into the dam never picked up except on a few days.
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins delivered the first Olympic cross-country medal for the United States since 1976 with a stunning victory in a thrilling finish to the women’s team sprint relay.
Jayalalithaa's statue unveiled
It is the former Chief Minister's birth anniversary on Saturday and her statue was unveiled in the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.
Bomb blasts in Myanmar's Sittwe
Three bombs exploded in different locations around Rakhine’s State capital Sittwe early on February 24, including the home of a high ranking official, Myanmar police told AFP, adding that no deaths were reported.
“Three bombs exploded and three other unexploded bombs were found. A police was injured but not seriously,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.
The blasts occurred around 4 a.m. local time (3 a.m. IST), the officer said.
Anti-death penalty protests in Philippines
A return of the death penalty, over a decade after it was abolished under pressure from the church, has been a top priority for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who was swept to power on promises of a merciless war on drugs and crime.
More than 8,000 people have been killed since Duterte took office eight months ago, mostly drug users killed by mysterious gunmen in incidents authorities attribute to vigilantes, gang members silencing informants, or unrelated murders.
Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
United States President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of a weekend trip to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
A senior administration official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Ivanka Trump will dine with Moon at the Blue House in Seoul on Friday night. She has no plans to meet with North Korean officials, the official said.
Security up in Chennai for Modi's visit
Mr. Modi will fly down in a chartered aircraft to the Chennai airport for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. After reaching the airport at 5.20 p.m, he will leave for INS Adyar in a helicopter and from there will reach Kalaivanar Arangam to launch the Amma scooter scheme in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam. Saturday is former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.
