PM launches Amma scooter scheme, Nilgiris forest fire, and other news in pictures

Published at 7.45 pm

Modi in Chennai

Lauding the role played by women in securing the welfare of their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that schemes for their benefit would

go a long way in further empowering them. Launching late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's pet two wheeler scheme for working women in the state, he said "she would have been very happy to see the joy in the faces of beneficiaries."

Mr. Modi symbolically handed over the keys and registration certificates of two wheelers to five women on the occasion.

Published at 6.45 pm

Forest fire in Nilgiris

A forest fire which broke out in the Niligiris' at the Theetukal dumpyard near Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M.Sathyamoorthy

According to Forest Department officials, ack of rainfall, coupled with ground frost in the morning, has exacerbated conditions by quickly drying out vegetation, turning them to tinder which feed more fires.

Though early January is the usual time when most fires break out, the lack of rainfall has created ideal conditions for forest fires now, officials said.

Published at 4.00 pm

Poor storage in Stanley Reservoir

Due to poor storage and meagre inflow in the Cauvery, the coracles that operate from Pannavadi area near Mettur dam in Salem district to the villages in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu across the river, are lying idle. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayan

The storage in the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur remains low till date after its closure on January 28 by the Public Works Department.

As per the final order of the River Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, Tamil Nadu should get 192 tmc ft.during every farm season. But it got only 112 cusecs so far, leading to shortfall of 80 cusecs. Since the release of water, the inflow into the dam never picked up except on a few days.

Published at 2.00 p.m.

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

Cross-Country Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Kikkan Randall of the U.S., gold medallist for the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free event, poses with a medal beside Tom Kelly, Vice President, Communication at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins delivered the first Olympic cross-country medal for the United States since 1976 with a stunning victory in a thrilling finish to the women’s team sprint relay.

Published at 12 noon

Jayalalithaa's statue unveiled

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam unveiling a statue of Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

It is the former Chief Minister's birth anniversary on Saturday and her statue was unveiled in the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

Published at 10.30 a.m

Bomb blasts in Myanmar's Sittwe

Members of the military (R) stand guard next to a damaged car (L) after an early morning explosion in the compound of the state government secretary's home in Sittwe, Rakhine State on February 24, 2018. | Photo Credit: AFP

Three bombs exploded in different locations around Rakhine’s State capital Sittwe early on February 24, including the home of a high ranking official, Myanmar police told AFP, adding that no deaths were reported.

“Three bombs exploded and three other unexploded bombs were found. A police was injured but not seriously,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

The blasts occurred around 4 a.m. local time (3 a.m. IST), the officer said.

Published at 10.00 a.m.

Anti-death penalty protests in Philippines

Participants display placards as they participate in a procession against plans to reimpose death penalty and intensify drug war during "Walk for Life" in Luneta park, Metro Manila, Philippines. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A return of the death penalty, over a decade after it was abolished under pressure from the church, has been a top priority for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who was swept to power on promises of a merciless war on drugs and crime.

More than 8,000 people have been killed since Duterte took office eight months ago, mostly drug users killed by mysterious gunmen in incidents authorities attribute to vigilantes, gang members silencing informants, or unrelated murders.

Published at 9.30 a.m.

Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, IOC executive board member Angela Ruggiero and Ivanka Trump attend the Snowboard - Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of a weekend trip to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

A senior administration official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Ivanka Trump will dine with Moon at the Blue House in Seoul on Friday night. She has no plans to meet with North Korean officials, the official said.

Published at 9.00 a.m.

Security up in Chennai for Modi's visit

Preparations are in full swing for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 70th birthday celebration of late TN CM Jayalalithaa at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Vivek Tripathi

Mr. Modi will fly down in a chartered aircraft to the Chennai airport for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. After reaching the airport at 5.20 p.m, he will leave for INS Adyar in a helicopter and from there will reach Kalaivanar Arangam to launch the Amma scooter scheme in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam. Saturday is former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.