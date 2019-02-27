India-Pak. tensions continue, Intermediate exams in A.P., Telangana, and other news in pictures

4.45 pm

India-Pak. tensions continue

India-Pakistan tensions persisted on Wednesday as the IAF chased away intruding Pakistani fighter jets in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector with India shooting down a Pakistani aircraft which fell on the Pakistani side.

Also read: Imran Khan to India: ‘Let’s sit together and settle this with talks’

2.45 pm

Security tightened at airports

CISF personnel stand guard at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.Moorthy

Following the closore of nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, security has been tightened in other major airports across the country.

12.45 pm

Intermediate exams in A.P., Telangana

Students arrive at a centre to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations, in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Elaborate arrangements were made for the Intermediate exams which began in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday. In Telangana, a total of 9,42,719 students are appearing for the exams this year; 4,52,550 for first year and 4,90,169 for second year.

11.00 a.m

IAF jet crashes in Budgam

The crash site of Indian Air Force's MiG 27 at Budgam, in Kashmir on February 27, 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IAF jet crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, fate of pilot not known, says officials.

- PTI

10:00 am

Trump, Kim to hold second nuclear summit

People walk by a huge screen showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in a news program in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

With Trump and Kim descending on Hanoi for their second summit , there has been a persistent suggestion that Kim will look around at the relative prosperity of his Vietnamese hosts who are certainly no strangers to U.S. hostility and think that he, too, should open up his country to more foreign investment and trade.

Trump himself has been the primary cheerleader.

Before boarding Air Force One, he tweeted that “Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the world.”

9:00 am

Trump, Kim in Vietnam

Special force policemen are driven in a truck to be deployed, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. Vietnam is preparing to facilitate the second summit between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi. | Photo Credit: AP

The carnival-like atmosphere in the Vietnamese capital, with vendors hawking T-shirts emblazoned with the leaders’ faces, stood in contrast to the serious items on their agendas- North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, hours before he and Kim were due to meet again. “The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon - Very Interesting!

(With inputs from agencies)