72nd Cannes Film Festival, IOC team tours Tokyo Olympics venues, and other news in pictures

4.00 pm

Tarantino back at Cannes 25 years after 'Pulp Fiction'

Twenty-five years after premiering “Pulp Fiction” in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino is set to bring his latest, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” to the French Riviera festival Tuesday.

Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” went on to win the Palme d’Or in 1994. His latest is expected to cause the biggest frenzy of the festival, bringing Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to the Cannes red carpet.

Ahead of the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino issued a statement to festival audiences imploring them not to spoil the film for future moviegoers. The movie is about Los Angeles in 1969.

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is premiering in competition in Cannes ahead of its theatrical release in July.

3 pm

IOC team tours Tokyo Olympics venues

John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Tokyo Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori, centre, and Toshiro Muto, right, CEO of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, speak prior to the IOC Coordination Commission opening plenary session of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo on May 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

An IOC inspection team took a routine tour of venues being built for the Tokyo Olympics on May 21, just days after an international labour union federation derided difficult working conditions at some Olympic sites.

Top International Olympic Committee officials meet in Tokyo this week with local organisers, where labour issues will be on an agenda that includes rising costs, worries about summer heat when the games open in just under 15 months, and complaints about cost cutting from international sports federations.

Issued last week, the labour report titled “The Dark Side of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics,” focused on labour issues at the new national stadium and the Olympic village the two centerpiece venues for the Tokyo games.

Japan, with an aging and declining population, is short handed in many industries. The government has provided more visas for construction workers tied to the Olympics, and in April started allowing more foreign workers to reside in the country.

1.45 pm

Tight security at counting centres

A multi-tiered security have been put in place across India at the counting centres ahead of the counting day (May 23), on Tuesday.

Police personnel inspecting the surveillance camera monitors at a counting centre at Government College of Technology in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Meanwhile, the the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, dismissed a writ petition seeking 100% random physical counting of EVM-VVPAT in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019, saying there is hardly two days left before counting and the country should be allowed to choose its government.

The PIL claimed that there is a need for 100% physical counting for fool-proof poll results on May 23.

11.45 am

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary

Members of the Youth Congress paying homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary at his memorial in Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Congress leaders and students on Tuesday paid homage to former Prime Minster Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former PM. “Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

10:00 am

Jet Airways employees stage protest outside Civil Aviation Ministry

Jet Airways employees staging a protest at the Civil Aviation Ministry demanding to save airlines in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The employees of debt-laden Jet Airways on Tuesday staged a protest outside the the Civil Aviation Ministry in New Delhi, demanding the airline be saved. Jet Airways temporarily suspended all its operations on April 17.

The suspension of flights rendered 16,000 permanent employees jobless and 22,000 being affected indirectly.

As of now, the employees have no clarity about their future and the pending dues.

9:30 am

Official count shows Widodo reelected as Indonesian leader

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin wave to journalists after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. The official count from last month's Indonesian presidential election shows President Joko Widodo won 55.5% of the vote, the Election Commission said Tuesday, May 21, 2019, securing him a second term. | Photo Credit: AP

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has been elected for a second term, official results showed Tuesday, in a victory over a would-be strongman who aligned himself with Islamic hardliners.

Official counting was completed just before midnight and the Election Commission announced the formal result early Tuesday. It said Widodo won 55.5% of the vote in the April 17 election to 45.5% for his challenger, ultra-nationalist former general Prabowo Subianto.

Thousands of police and soldiers are on high alert in the capital Jakarta, anticipating protests from supporters of Subianto, who refuses to concede defeat. The Election Commission’s headquarters in central Jakarta are barricaded with razor wire and heavily guarded.

Subianto, who also lost to Widodo in 2014, has alleged massive election fraud in the world’s third-largest democracy but hasn’t provided any credible evidence. Votes are counted publicly and the commission posts the tabulation form from each polling station on its website, allowing for independent verification.The formal result was almost the same as the preliminary “quick count” results drawn from a sample of polling stations on election day.

9:00 am

Trump tells Pennsylvania voters that trade war has helped economy

President Donald Trump tosses a hat during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing a potentially difficult path to winning a second term in November 2020, on Monday told supporters in Pennsylvania that his trade war had strengthened the battleground state's steel industry and jobs.

Although Trump does not launch his re-election bid officially until next month, his appearance at a raucous rally in an airport hangar in northeastern Pennsylvania, using Air Force One as a backdrop, had the hallmarks of a campaign event.

He took aim at Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden. “Sleepy Joe said that he's running to 'save the world.' ... He's going to save every country but ours,” Trump said.

The president previewed the arguments he will make to voters in the 2020 election, crediting his trade stance with helping the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies)