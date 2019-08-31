Morning Digest: Anxious Assam waits for NRC results, 10 public sector banks to be merged, and more

Five years, four deferred deadlines and ₹1,220 crore later, the outcome of one of India’s largest headcount exercises – the Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam – is scheduled to be published on Saturday.

In what comes as the second wave of the government’s efforts to revive the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of banking reform measures, including merger of 10 public sector banks into four entities. This would take the number of banks in the country from 27 in 2017 to 12.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed to a six-year low of 5% in the first quarter of the 2019-20 financial year, the government announced on Friday, led by a dramatic slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

The country’s two largest ports, the Kandla and the Adani in Gujarat, were put on high alert along with the entire Gulf of Kutch after intelligence agencies shared inputs of a possible entry by Pakistan-trained commandos through the ‘Harami Naala’ creek to carry out underwater attacks. However, the alerts turned out to be “precautionary” in nature.

The State government has decided to constitute separate commissions for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the State. It proposes to table the relevant Bills in this regard in the Assembly soon.

The Central government’s decision to convert Ladakh into a Union Territory set off celebrations in Leh, but raised concerns in Kargil. Damini Nath reports on the expectations and the apprehensions.

Weeks after India ended the special status for Jammu & Kashmir and reorganised it into two Union Territories, attention on the issue persists in Washington, with many members of the U.S. Congress entering the fray.

The Madras High Court on Friday asked late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew — Deepa and Deepak — why a portion of her properties should not be allotted for public welfare, as she had often claimed that she was made by the people and worked for the welfare of people.

Senior cardiologist Upendra Kaul was summoned on Friday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a witness in the 2017 terror funding case, a senior official told The Hindu.

Dr. Kaul, chairman of Batra Hospital in south Delhi, was asked to appear at 10.30 a.m. He told The Hindu that he was questioned for over half-an-hour and asked about his SMS exchange with one of his patients, Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik, now lodged in the Tihar Jail.

A “remarkably complete” 3.8-million-year-old skull of an early human has been unearthed in Ethiopia, scientists announced on August 28, a discovery that has the potential to alter our understanding of human evolution.

Captain Virat Kohli’s fighting 76 and opener Mayank Agarwal’s half century helped India reach 264 for 5 on Day 1 to take a slight edge over the West Indies in their World Test Championships second match.