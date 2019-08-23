Morning digest: Afghan, Pashtun fighters reportedly poised to enter J&K; Macron on mediation in Kashmir, and more

Intelligence inputs have warned that Pakistan is recruiting Afghan and Pasthun fighters for infiltration into Kashmir and over 100 of them are positioned at various launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed the government’s move to suspend Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and split the State into two Union Territories.

Briefing the media in Chantilly after one-on-one talks that lasted more than 90 minutes, Mr. Macron said France would support any policy that would give the region “stability”, adding that no one should “provoke violence” there.

A court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to five-day CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case.

The court allowed Mr. Chidambaram's family members and lawyers to meet him for half an hour every day during the custody.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss Kashmir, the Indo-U.S. partnership, defence, human rights, counter-terrorism and trade with Prime Minister Modi this weekend at the G 7 summit in Biarritz. This information was conveyed to reporters on a briefing call by senior administration officials in the U.S.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) for six months in what could be a massive blow to anti-doping movement in the country with less than a year left for Tokyo Olympics.

It is understood that National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) can still carry on with sample collection (blood and urine) but will have to get it tested by a different WADA accredited laboratory outside India during the suspension period of NDTL.

Secretaries of Union Ministries will meet on August 28 to discuss the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that will come into effect on October 31, the day the State will be bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

There was no clarity on the release of several political leaders, including the former Chief Ministers of J&K Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who have been held under preventive detention since August 5.

Ajinkya Rahane’s 18th half-century anchored India’s revival to 203 for six on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Reduced to 25 for three by opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel after they were put in to bat, Rahane underlined his immense value to a star-studded team with a gritty top score of 81 that helped lift the tourists to a more competitive position by the end of a rain-interrupted day.

High alert was issued in Coimbatore late on Thursday following an intelligence input that six LeT terrorists had intruded into Tamil Nadu and had settled in Coimbatore.

The alert, the authenticity of which was confirmed by credible intelligence sources, said that the six member group intruded into Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre, saying triple talaq has been made a non-bailable offence by which Muslim men can be imprisoned for three years even as desertion of a wife by a husband is not even considered an offence in India. At best, desertion is a ground for divorce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model is not a “complete negative story” and not recognising his work and demonising him all the time is not going to help, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. He made the remarks on Wednesday while launching a book, Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India written by political analyst Kapil Satish Komireddi.