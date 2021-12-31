New Year celebrations begin around the world

1/9

A child watches fireworks at Alexandra Garden during New Year's Eve celebrations even as Australia's most populous state reported a 73% surge in new Covid-19 cases on Friday, an unwelcome spike that is casting a cloud on New Year festivities as authorities urge residents to still party on. Photo: Diego Fedele

A light show from the Skytower and harbour bridge during Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Auckland as New Zealand prepares to ease its COVID-19 pandemic controls and global isolation after nearly two years. Photo: Getty Images

Israel has begun delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Photo: AP

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney. Photo: AP

Hours before the New Year celebrations were due to begin, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new COVID-19 cases, many of them in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be different in Australia as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place due to a surge in the Omicron variant. Photo: Getty Images

A view of the 2022 Logo in Wuhan international plaza. Cities across China are cancelling New Year’s Eve celebrations to try to minimise COVID-19 infection risks, and people are being discouraged from travelling for the Lunar New Year break in the first week of February. Photo: Getty Images

Australian National cabinet amended its new COVID-19 rules, further relaxing testing arrangements by removing the requirement for confirmed cases in isolation to do a rapid antigen test on the sixth day after being exposed. Photo: Getty Images