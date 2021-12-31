News

New Year celebrations begin around the world

1/9

Other Slideshows

A child watches fireworks at Alexandra Garden during New Year's Eve celebrations even as Australia's most populous state reported a 73% surge in new Covid-19 cases on Friday, an unwelcome spike that is casting a cloud on New Year festivities as authorities urge residents to still party on.

New Year celebrations begin around the world

Heavy traffic jam due to heavy rain in Chennai on Thursday. A scene at Gandhi Irwin Road, Egmore.

Sudden downpour leave Chennai stunned

Artist Vishnu Madhav a.k.a Pencilashan has a thematic calendar called ‘Priyapetta Super Villains in Malayalam Cinema’, which starts with caricatures of Mammootty’s Bhaskara Patelar (Vidheyan) and Mohanlal’s Narendran (Manjil Virinja Pookal)

Calendars get a facelift thanks to young designers from different walks of life

Farmers celebrate as they prepare to leave after a decision to withdraw farmers' movement was taken in the wake of the government accepting all their demands

A journey back home for farmers

A crowd of onlookers, police and media personnel congregated outside the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday.

In Pictures | Gen. Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Melancholy moments in Coonoor

1. Tamil movie ‘Jai Bhim’, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, is produced by Jyothika and Suriya. Based on true events from a 1993 court case, the legal drama film follows Justice K Chandru (Suriya) who advocates for a couple from the Irular tribe.

‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY