Nawaz Sharif gets ten years in jail, Kejriwal accuses Centre of refusing to obey SC order, and other top stories of the day

Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in jail

An anti-corruption court in Islamabad on July 6 sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison. His daughter Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail and and son-in-law captain (retired) Safdar awarded one-year jail term.

Delhi power struggle: Kejriwal accuses Centre of openly refusing to obey Supreme Court order

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on July 6. It was the first time in the country's history that the Central government had openly refused to obey the apex court’s order, he alleged.

Once again, Supreme Court upholds Chief Justice of India as 'Master of Roster'

The 'Chief Justice of India' (CJI) is an individual judge and not the powerful collective of five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court called the 'Collegium', the Supreme Court held on Friday.

Over 1,200 Indian Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims moved to safety

Over 1,200 Indian pilgrims were moved to safety from Nepal’s mountainous Simikot region on Friday, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said, as efforts continued to evacuate those stranded in Hilsa while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in Tibet in inclement weather.

Zakir Naik will not be deported: Malaysia PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday said controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is allegedly wanted in India for terror-related activities and hate speech, would not be sent back.

India to operate “world’s emptiest airport” in Sri Lanka

India would operate Sri Lanka’s loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota, the Civil Aviation Minister has told Sri Lankan Parliament in Colombo. The $210 million facility, 241km south-east of Colombo, is dubbed the “world’s emptiest airport” due to a lack of flights.

21 dead, dozens missing as tourist boat sinks in Thailand

Divers scoured the wreckage on Friday of a boat with Chinese tourists that sank in a storm off Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket, as the death toll rose to 21 with about 35 others missing, officials said.

Sushma Swaraj admonishes Delhi passport office for ‘status quo’ response

“Status quo is not the answer,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sternly told Delhi’s Regional Passport Office (RPO) on July 6 after it replied on Twitter to a passport applicant that there was “status quo” on her police clearance certificate.

Neymar urged to stop acting, win titles to get FIFA award

Neymar must help Brazil lift the trophy next week if he wants to join the greats, according to the World Cup winner who first took home FIFA’s top individual award. Cutting out the play-acting would also help Neymar win votes, 1990 World Cup winner Lothar Matthaeus said on Wednesday.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' all set to cross ₹200-crore mark

Even before Sanju’s first week in cinemas is up, the film will surely cross the ₹200-crore mark. In just five days, the collections have amounted to ₹184.58 crore net. With half of 2018 behind us, Rajkumar Hirani’s latest has already become the second highest grosser of the year, only behind Padmaavat.