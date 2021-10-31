National

Zydus Cadila agrees to reduce its Covid vaccine price to ₹265 a dose, final decision soon: Sources

Zydus Cadlia earlier had proposed a price of ₹1,900 for its three-dose regimen. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to ₹265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, sources said on Sunday.

Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

To administer the needle-free vaccine, a disposable painless jet applicator costing ₹93 is required for each dose, which would take the price to ₹358 per dose.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company earlier had proposed a price of ₹1,900 for its three-dose regimen, sources said.

"The company has brought down the price to ₹358 for each dose which includes ₹93, the cost of a disposable jet applicator, following repeated negotiations by the government.... A final decision in the matter is likely to be taken this week," a source in the know of developments told PTI.

The three doses are to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.

The indigenously developed world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20.

Meanwhile, the government is still waiting for the recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for introducing ZyCoV-D in the inoculation drive for adults and children with co-morbities.

The NTAGI will provide the protocol and framework for the introduction of this vaccine in the COVID-19 immunisation drive.

Official sources earlier had said that the pricing of ZyCoV-D would be different from that of Covaxin and Covishield as apart from being a three-dose vaccine, it requires a special pharma jet injector that has to be used for administering the vaccine.

That pharma jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses.

"The jet applicator helps the vaccine fluid to penetrate the skin to enter cells of the recipient," the source said.

Zydus Cadila can provide around two crore doses in November, a source had said.

The government is currently procuring two other vaccines -- Covishield at ₹205 per dose and Covaxin at ₹215 per dose -- for the national COVID-19 immunisation programme.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose regimens.


