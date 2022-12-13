Zorawar Singh’s contribution to Dogra empire’s expansion need to be highlighted: J&K L-G Sinha

December 13, 2022 06:26 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday stressed that new generation must be reminded of Dogra general Zorawar Singh’s military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Tibet and his immense contribution to the Dogra empire’s expansion under Maharaja Gulab Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paying tribute to General Zorawar Singh on his ‘Martyrdom Day’ in Jammu, L-G Sinha described him as “one of the greatest military commanders of the world who made the country proud by his unparalleled bravery and military tactics”. 

“General Zorawar Singh will continue to inspire generations to come. He is the embodiment of India’s strength and self-confidence. His valour, discipline and devotion towards duty is a testimony that for the brave, nothing is impossible and infinite possibilities open up for the warrior,” L-G Sinha said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sinha underlined that there should be a collective endeavour to fully recognise his contribution and significance in India’s history. “Historians and writers should pay attention to the historic accomplishments of a true national hero,” he added.

The L-G said General Zorawar Singh had envisioned a strong and prosperous J&K, in which every citizen can live a life of dignity and self- respect.

“We are committed to creating a prosperous and inclusive society. J&K is marching into its golden age with core values of people and ideas, and ideals of forefathers,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US