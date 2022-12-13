Zorawar Singh’s contribution to Dogra empire’s expansion need to be highlighted: J&K L-G Sinha

December 13, 2022 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - JAMMU

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday stressed that new generation must be reminded of Dogra general Zorawar Singh’s military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Tibet and his immense contribution to the Dogra empire’s expansion under Maharaja Gulab Singh.

Paying tribute to General Zorawar Singh on his ‘Martyrdom Day’ in Jammu, L-G Sinha described him as “one of the greatest military commanders of the world who made the country proud by his unparalleled bravery and military tactics”.

“General Zorawar Singh will continue to inspire generations to come. He is the embodiment of India’s strength and self-confidence. His valour, discipline and devotion towards duty is a testimony that for the brave, nothing is impossible and infinite possibilities open up for the warrior,” L-G Sinha said.

Mr. Sinha underlined that there should be a collective endeavour to fully recognise his contribution and significance in India’s history. “Historians and writers should pay attention to the historic accomplishments of a true national hero,” he added.

The L-G said General Zorawar Singh had envisioned a strong and prosperous J&K, in which every citizen can live a life of dignity and self- respect.

“We are committed to creating a prosperous and inclusive society. J&K is marching into its golden age with core values of people and ideas, and ideals of forefathers,” he added.