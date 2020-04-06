Zoos asked to remain on high alert; collect samples for COVID-19 testing

The Central Zoo Authority on Monday asked all zoos across the country to remain on high alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger in a U.S. zoo tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to all States and Union territories, CZA Member Secretary S.P. Yadav said, “The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.
Also read | Alipore zoo to enhance regular checking of big cats
“Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms,” it said.
The authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret and primates, need to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases be sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.