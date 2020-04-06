National

Zoos asked to remain on high alert; collect samples for COVID-19 testing

Fortnightly samples of suspected cases are to be sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing. | File

Fortnightly samples of suspected cases are to be sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing. | File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Central Zoo Authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret and primates, need to be carefully monitored

The Central Zoo Authority on Monday asked all zoos across the country to remain on high alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger in a U.S. zoo tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to all States and Union territories, CZA Member Secretary S.P. Yadav said, “The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.

Also read | Alipore zoo to enhance regular checking of big cats

“Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms,” it said.

The authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret and primates, need to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases be sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 1:13:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/zoos-asked-to-remain-on-high-alert-collect-samples-for-covid-19-testing/article31268137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY