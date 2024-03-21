Zomato drops ‘pure’ from its vegetarian-only feature

March 21, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Zomato on Thursday said it has dropped the word “pure” from the name of its new mode, which is meant to cater to the dietary preferences of ‘100% vegetarians’. This mode will now be called “Veg-only Mode”.

Amid fears that this mode, which will have a “dedicated” delivery fleet, will allow users to select delivery partners of a particular community or dietary preference, the company clarified that there will be no such option.

In a post on social media platform X, which came from Zomato’s social media handle, the company said: “Delivery partners onboarded on Zomato will never be discriminated against on the basis of any criteria.” A spokesperson clarified that there will still be a “dedicated” fleet of delivery partners for this mode but they will in no way be visually distinguishable from any other delivery partner of the enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

While more clarity is awaited on how the partners for this fleet will be selected, the company intends to select from an existing pools of partners. Gig workers’ unions and delivery partners have been concerned about the composition of the new fleet, whether any filters based on community or religion will be applied, and whether earnings will be affected.