Zika cases in Maharashtra: Govt. asks States to maintain vigil

With some cases of the Zika virus reported from parts of Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to all States, highlighting the need for maintaining a constant vigil.

States have been urged to focus on screening pregnant women for the Zika virus, and monitor the growth of the foetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for the infection.

Besides the advisory by the Director General of Health Services Atul Goel, the Ministry also asked health facilities to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises free of Aedes mosquito infestation.

Zika is an Aedes mosquito-borne viral disease like dengue and chikungunya. Though non-fatal, Zika is associated with microcephaly (a condition where the head is much smaller than expected) in babies born to affected pregnant women, which makes it a cause of major concern.

As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the foetus of the affected pregnant women, States have been advised to alert clinicians for close monitoring, the advisory stated.

The advisory has emphasised the importance of strengthening entomological surveillance and intensifying vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.

The Health Ministry said that though Zika is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of any such Zika-associated microcephaly has been reported in the country since 2016.

