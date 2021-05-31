‘Zero vaccine policy acting like dagger in Mother India’s heart’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

BJP said Rahul Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled States as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Central government has a “zero vaccine policy” which is acting as a “dagger in Mother India’s heart”.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports which claimed that post-COVID the unemployment rate was in double digits in May this year.

“The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting like a dagger in Mother India’s heart. Sad truth,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants,” he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that “97% of Indians are poorer post-COVID”.

Mr. Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccine policy.

The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government. It said Mr. Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled States as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.