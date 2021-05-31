National

‘Zero vaccine policy acting like dagger in Mother India’s heart’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Central government has a “zero vaccine policy” which is acting as a “dagger in Mother India’s heart”.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports which claimed that post-COVID the unemployment rate was in double digits in May this year.

“The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting like a dagger in Mother India’s heart. Sad truth,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants,” he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that “97% of Indians are poorer post-COVID”.

Mr. Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccine policy.

The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government. It said Mr. Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled States as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 5:20:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/zero-vaccine-policy-acting-like-dagger-in-mother-indias-heart-alleges-rahul-gandhi/article34689983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY