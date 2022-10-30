Zero tolerance to all acts of terror should continue to be guiding approach of international community: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with Heads of Delegations of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on October 29, 2022. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that India has been a victim of terrorism for decades, President Droupadi Murmu on October 29 said zero tolerance to all acts of terror, irrespective of its motivations, should continue to be the guiding approach of the international community in shaping the global counter-terror architecture.

Addressing the heads of delegations of the United Nations Security Council's Counter Terrorism Committee (UNSC CTC), who had called on her, the President said India has a national commitment to fight the evil of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations.

The President emphasised that zero tolerance to all acts of terror, irrespective of its motivations, should continue to be the guiding approach of the international community in shaping the global counter-terror architecture, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Welcoming the delegation members, President Murmu appreciated their gesture of commencing their visit by paying tributes to the 26/11 terror attack victims in Mumbai.

She said that India as the world's largest democracy, with one of the most open and diverse societies in the world, has been a victim of terrorism for decades.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN), in her capacity as chair of the CTC, informed the president about the working of the UNSC CTC and its priorities.

Michael Moussa Adamo, President of the U.N. Security Council and Foreign Minister of Gabon, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also made brief interventions apprising the President of the salient aspects of the UNSC CTC's deliberations and the way ahead, as outlined in the Delhi Declaration adopted earlier on Saturday, the statement said.

Among the dignitaries who attended the meeting were Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Minister of Ghana, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of UAE, and Megi Fino, Deputy Foreign Minister of Albania.

Senior officials of the United Nations, including Vladimir Voronkov, Under Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter Terrorism, were also present on the occasion.