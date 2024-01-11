Zero tolerance policy on sexual offences against students in schools, says Odisha govt.

January 11, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government said it has codified a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for any sexual offences against students by the teaching or non-teaching staff in residential schools managed by SC and ST Development (SSD) Department across the State.

In a statement issued on January 11, the SSD department said: “Any violation of zero tolerance policy is dealt promptly and in the most stringent manner. Any sexual offences against any student shall be treated as a major offence under the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962 and shall be liable for dismissal from services.”

“It can also be noted here that staff are also being trained [regarding the] Protection of Children Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and on the Safety Security Guidelines to further facilitate them to ensure safety and security of the boarders in all SSD schools,” the department said.

It is to be mentioned that The Hindu had carried a news report titled ‘Sexual abuse in Odisha’s boarding schools for tribals demotivate first generation learners’ on January 7 pointing out that at least 13 headmasters and four teachers were accused in the 29 cases reviewed by a government agency while the State government callously reinstated one such headmaster accused of abuse.

A reply tabled in the Odisha Legislative Assembly says there were 22 cases of girls who faced sexual assaults in the 188 residential high schools exclusively for tribal girls, with 34 people being named as accused during the past five years. Twelve of those minor girl students had delivered babies.

Through 1,736 residential educational institutions, Odisha provides education to ST and SC students from primary to secondary level with around 6,000 hostels accommodating 5.2 lakh boarders, out of which 58% are girls.

Health screening

The SSD department has issued instructions to all district collectors for health screening of all boarders in residential SSD-run schools to be mandatorily conducted immediately within one or two days of their joining after long vacations, the statement said.

“The health screening is conducted for fever, malaria, diarrhoea, chicken pox, acute respiratory infections (ARI) and many others, including adolescent reproductive and sexual health issues (ARSH) for all students in residential schools,” it added.

The State government had earlier issued detailed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for ensuring the safety and security of students in SSD schools and hostels.

Lady matrons appointed

Sensing that the presence of women around students would negate any attempt for exploitation, the State government said it had created 3,000 posts of lady matrons to be engaged in girls hostels which had not only ensured safety, but also enhanced the confidence level of the girl boarders in the SSD hostels and schools.

Steps were being taken to establish a mechanism for strict monitoring of visitors to hostel rooms. “While visit registers for guardians are maintained, no visitor or parent is allowed into the hostel room. Adequate and age-appropriate information are provided to students to recognise a ‘good touch and bad touch’ and they are encouraged to report any fears they might have regarding any unwanted advances made towards them,” the department said.

In order to ensure complaints are communicated without hindrances, the department said it had made provision of smart phones in 1,725 girls hostels attached to SSD schools having 100 or more girl boarders. A toll-free number 1800-345-3040 has also been provided to receive the complaints from students, especially girls if there is any issue.

