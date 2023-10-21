Zambia seeks Indian help in manufacture of small arms, ammunition

October 21, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

India and Zambia on Friday agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in the manufacture of small arms, ammunition and other defence equipment in Zambia.

This was decided during bilateral talks between Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and visiting Defence Secretary & Permanent Secretary of Zambia Norman Chipakupaku.

“The Defence Secretary assured the Zambian side of cooperation in military training and capacity building of the country’s defence forces through various military courses and deputation of Indian training teams,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

“During the meeting, both sides underlined the historic and longstanding relationship between the two countries and looked forward to deepening bilateral defence ties.”

The Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed between the two countries in 2019 provides a framework for collaboration in various areas of defence.

Mr. Aramane highlighted the capabilities of the Indian defence industry in various sectors developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the statement said. “The Zambian Permanent Secretary extended his appreciation of the advances made by Indian defence industries and looked forward to their support through high-quality and cost-effective equipment for the modernisation of the Zambian defence forces.”

Mr. Chipakupaku is leading a 15-member delegation to India from October 15-22. During their visit, the delegation visited various establishments of the Indian armed forces as well as manufacturing facilities of various Indian defence industries, both public and private, the Ministry added.