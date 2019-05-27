National

Zakir Musa killing: schools, colleges to remain closed in Kashmir valley

A Kashmiri protester throws stones towards security forces during a protest against the killing of Zakir Musa, the leader of an al-Qaeda affiliated militant group in Kashmir, in Srinagar.

A Kashmiri protester throws stones towards security forces during a protest against the killing of Zakir Musa, the leader of an al-Qaeda affiliated militant group in Kashmir, in Srinagar.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The decision to open educational institutions in a phased manner was taken after sporadic protests over the militant’s killing

The authorities have decided to close all higher secondary schools and colleges in Kashmir valley on Monday, with no let up in sporadic protests in the wake of killing of Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind chief Zakir Musa four days ago in an encounter.

"Deputy commissioners have been authorised to take a call on class work based on their own assessment," said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan.

An official said the deputy commissioners have decided to allow class work up to Class 10 only, "as a precautionary measure".

Kashmir University (KU) has decided to postpone its examinations, while Islamic University of Science and Technology (SKUAST) has closed down the campus for the day.

The decision to open educational institutions in a phased manner was taken after sporadic protests and shutown continued in the valley on Sunday, despite the Hurriyat asking people to resume daily work.

Meanwhile, a purported video of slain Musa, who was killed on Thursday in Pulwama'e Tral, surfaced online. The police said it could not verify the veracity of the video, which apparently has been shot in the house where he was killed later in Dadsara area.

