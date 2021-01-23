NationalNew Delhi 23 January 2021 03:23 IST
Z plus security cover for Ranjan Gogoi
Updated: 22 January 2021 23:50 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded Z plus security cover to former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Gogoi is currently a Rajya Sabha member. He has been provided all-India security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, a senior government official said. About 8-10 CRPF commandos will be deployed in his personal security detail round the clock.
The CRPF has a VIP security unit that provides personal security cover to 62 other individuals, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
