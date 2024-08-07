YSRCP MP argues against ‘creamy layer’ criteria in caste-based reservation 

YSR Congress MP Ryaga Krishnaiah said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (August 6) that caste-based reservation should not be seen through the economic prism and there should not be exclusion based on the “creamy layer” criteria in reservations for Scheduled Castes or Other Backward Classes.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Mr. Krishnaiah said that while extending caste-based reservations for both Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Constitution makers did not list economic status of the beneficiary as a criteria. “We must remember that caste-based reservation is not a tool for poverty alleviation or economic upliftment. It was extended purely for two reasons. One, to improve the social standing of groups that in the form of untouchability have long suffered exclusion. And second to provide them their share of wealth in power,” Mr. Krishnaiah.

He also criticised the recent Supreme Court judgement on sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, where the court has ruled in favour of introducing creamy layer in reservation for both SC and ST. Four of the seven judges on the Bench separately said the government should extend the “creamy layer principle” to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, like in the case of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. It was necessary to exclude the affluent individuals or families from the benefits of reservation and make room for the really underprivileged within these classes.

“We must remember that caste is permanent, the economic situation is not. The poor can get rich and vice versa. But a backward caste person cannot become a forward caste, ”Mr. Krishnaiah said. While, majority of political parties have been maintaining an uneasy silence on the judgement, Mr. Krishnaiah’s speech drew many compliments from across the board. He also urged the government to take necessary steps to remove the “creamy layer” criteria.

YSR Congress political rivals and Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party Telugu Desam Party has wholeheartedly welcomed the judgement. Later when asked by The Hindu, if YSR Congress will be filing a curative petition against the apex court judgement, Mr. Krishnaiah said that the party will have to deliberate and come to a conclusion on the issue.

