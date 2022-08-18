YSRCP impleads in freebies case in Supreme Court

In an impleadment application filed in the Supreme Court late in the day, the YSRCP said the intent of such parties was clearly to mock democracy

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 18, 2022 00:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Stringent action should be taken against the ruling parties which force the hand of their respective State governments to hurriedly disburse scheme-related benefits to voters just before the elections, Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRC party said on August 17.

In an impleadment application filed in the Supreme Court late in the day, the YSRCP said the intent of such parties was clearly to mock democracy.

Also Read
Voters prefer to earn a dignified earning over freebies: Supreme Court

But on the other hand there are also parties that introduce "well-formulated programmes after careful deliberations and with absolute clarity as to the intended objectives".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Such political parties are working hard with an aim not devoid of merit. In this scenario, it would be unfair to generalise and describe those welfare programmes as freebies," the party said.

Also Read
Freebies can become burden for future, says former RBI Governor

It is seeking to intervene in the freebies case being heard in the Supreme Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The party said the Jagan Reddy government's implementation of welfare measures in the State was aimed to bring succour to an Andhra Pradesh suffering from the widespread economic deprivation caused by the bifurcation in 2014.

"Owing to the inequitable reorganisation, the successor State of Andhra Pradesh inherited 58% of the combined State’s population but only 45% of the combined State’s revenues. Added to this, the policy paralysis in the State during the period 2014-19 has resulted in many crucial sectors such as education, health and agriculture demonstrating poor performance," the application said in the top court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
election
welfare
court administration
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app