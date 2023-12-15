ADVERTISEMENT

Youths skilled under 'Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana' are not preferred for railway jobs: Vaishnaw

December 15, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Minister said this scheme will “empower trained candidates to obtain wage or self-employment”

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Parliament during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Over 26,000 candidates, who have been skilled till November 2023 under the “Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana”, will not have any preference in jobs in the Indian Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on December 15.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that this scheme was launched in September 2021, adding that 26,791 candidates have completed their training till November 2023.

Responding to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayana Koragappa “whether any preference of above trained youth is given for employment in the railways, he said, “No, Sir. This programme is intended to enhance the skill of a person so that he/she can get a job or can start his / her start-up/entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways launched the “Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana” to empower candidates in the age group of 18 to 35 years by providing them with entry-level skill training in various industry-relevant technical trades at various training locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Successful candidates are awarded certificates for undergoing skill development training in the allotted trade. The objective of imparting technical training to unemployed youths in various trades is to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship,” Vaishnaw said in his written reply.

The Minister said this scheme will “empower trained candidates to obtain wage or self-employment”.

Mr. Vaishnaw added the Indian Railways does not maintain the State-wise data of the candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US