Youths skilled under 'Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana' are not preferred for railway jobs: Vaishnaw

The Minister said this scheme will “empower trained candidates to obtain wage or self-employment”

December 15, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Parliament during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Parliament during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Over 26,000 candidates, who have been skilled till November 2023 under the “Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana”, will not have any preference in jobs in the Indian Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on December 15.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that this scheme was launched in September 2021, adding that 26,791 candidates have completed their training till November 2023.

Responding to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayana Koragappa “whether any preference of above trained youth is given for employment in the railways, he said, “No, Sir. This programme is intended to enhance the skill of a person so that he/she can get a job or can start his / her start-up/entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways launched the “Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana” to empower candidates in the age group of 18 to 35 years by providing them with entry-level skill training in various industry-relevant technical trades at various training locations.

“Successful candidates are awarded certificates for undergoing skill development training in the allotted trade. The objective of imparting technical training to unemployed youths in various trades is to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship,” Vaishnaw said in his written reply.

The Minister said this scheme will “empower trained candidates to obtain wage or self-employment”.

Mr. Vaishnaw added the Indian Railways does not maintain the State-wise data of the candidates.

