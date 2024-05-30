GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youths got run over by car in my cavalcade after they hit woman, fell on road: BJP’s Karan Bhushan

Published - May 30, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Gonda (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Police personnel near the wreckage of an escort vehicle, part of the convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son and BJP leader Karan Bhushan Singh, that allegedly hit a biker, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on May 29, 2024.

Police personnel near the wreckage of an escort vehicle, part of the convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son and BJP leader Karan Bhushan Singh, that allegedly hit a biker, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of BJP’s Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader, on May 30, said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car.

Mr. Karan Singh, who is the son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins — Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) — on a motorcycle knocked into the woman when she suddenly appeared on the road.

They fell in the path of the SUV and got run over by the last car in his convoy, Mr. Karan Singh said while describing the accident as “painful” and a “coincidence”.

Will get more votes owing to sexual harassment allegations: Brij Bhushan Singh

According to the BJP leader, the two victims were his father Mr. Brij Bhushan’s supporters.

Mr. Karan Singh said some of his party volunteers were present with the victim’s family and also took part in their funeral.

On May 29, police said that the driver of the SUV that hit the duo lost control of the vehicle and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside.

The woman has since been discharged from the district hospital after treatment, hospital sources said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son is BJP’s candidate from Kaiserganj, Dinesh Pratap Singh picked again for Rae Bareli 

The BJP leader told PTI Videos on Thursday that he came to know about the accident when he reached Bahraich for a programme.

He said that he immediately told one of his contacts in Kaiserganj to go to the accident spot following which the youths and the woman were taken to the hospital.

Refuting media reports about his involvement in the accident, Mr. Karan Bhushan said, “A different type of image is being created in a section of the media about the accident which is false and fabricated."

Police on May 30 took the driver of the SUV into custody.

