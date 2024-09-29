GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth will defeat BJP in every election, says Kharge

Citing Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, Mr. Kharge said that despite all efforts, this government data is not able to hide the helplessness of the youth

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said there is no bigger issue in the country than unemployment and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remember that every youth, whose employment has been "snatched away" by his government, will ensure the BJP's defeat in every election.

Citing Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, Mr. Kharge said that despite all efforts, this government data is not able to hide the helplessness of the youth.

"There is no bigger issue in the country than unemployment. Modi ji has the biggest contribution in ruining the future of the youth. If we take a closer look at the latest data of PLFS, despite all efforts, this government data is not able to hide the helplessness of the youth," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Narendra Modi ji must answer - Isn't youth unemployment at a frightening 10.2% in 2023-24? Instead of giving colourful slogans and doing photo ops, what did Modi ji do to provide jobs to the youth?" he asked.

Is it not true that the number of women who have regular salaried jobs is now the lowest in seven years at just 15.9%, Mr. Kharge asked.

The Congress president further asked, “Has not the number of women engaged in unpaid labour in rural areas increased from 51.9% (2017-18) to 67.4% (2023-24), which reflects rural unemployment? Why has the Modi Government, which makes a lot of noise about the manufacturing sector, not increased employment in it in the last seven years?”

How did this figure fall from 15.85% in 2017-18 to just 11.4% in 2023-24, he asked.

"Modi ji, remember this... every single youth of India, whose employment has been snatched away by your government, will do only one thing -- defeat the BJP in every election," Mr. Kharge said.

Published - September 29, 2024 01:45 am IST


