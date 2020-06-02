Youth shot dead in U.P. over dispute on missing bag of grains

A 15-year-old youth was shot dead over a dispute regarding a bag of grains following which two of the accused persons were beaten to death by villagers in Baghpat on Monday evening, police said.

Identified as Shekhar, the youth was shot dead after around two dozen persons, many of them with country-made weapons, confronted him over the dispute in Basauli village in Ramala.

After he was shot, the villagers cornered the accused who fired at them too, said SP Baghpat Pratap Gopendra Yadav.

“The villagers then chased them and in the maar-peet [beating], two of them died,” he said.

A day earlier, the youth had a small dispute with some people of his village over the bag of grains. The youth’s family crushed grains at their house and somebody had walked off with a bag leading to the altercation, said the SP.

The people in dispute with him called some youths from nearby villages, who arrived with country-made weapons, said the office

IG Meerut Praveen Kumar said a detailed probe was being carried out.